Veterans Suicide Prevention Coalition to plant flags in honor of veterans who lost their battle at home

Veterans of the United States Military serve our country selflessly, and with great pride and honor. Unfortunately, far too many of those who survive the external battles abroad are not able to survive the internal battles at home.

As a result, 660 veterans die by suicide each month in America, creating one of our country’s most heartbreaking and preventable tragedies. (Although more recent data suggests the number has decreased to 540, even one is too many.)

With September being National Suicide Prevention Month, the Northern Kentucky Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition is planting 660 flags adjacent to the veteran’s memorial in Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

The spot is near the Veterans Administration Domiciliary and Trauma Recovery Center, as well as the United States Army Reserve Center. Members of the 478th Engineering Unit who operate out of Fort Thomas will be among those planting the flags, along with the Young Marines, and the Quest Club from Highland Middle School.

The flags will stay planted all month.

Additionally, those veterans who have died will also be recognized and honored with a formal ceremony on Wednesday, September 3, from 6-7 p.m. at the site.

All are invited to attend.

Officers from the Army Reserve Center will be on hand. Former military members will speak. Fort Thomas City Manager Matthew Kremer will present a proclamation. The National Anthem and Taps will be played. Members of the Suicide Prevention Coalition will be presemt.

The Coalition is a group of veterans and volunteers whose mission is to reduce suicide by bringing together Northern Kentucky service members, veterans, and their families in an effort to create relationships and provide education, awareness, and, most importantly, hope.

Death by suicide is 100-percent preventable, but it can’t be done without community support.