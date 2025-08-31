While alcohol consumption shows marked decline across U.S., Kentucky sees only slight decrease

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

While studies show alcohol consumption dropping in much of the United States during a 10-year period, that is not the case in Kentucky, where 95 percent of bourbon is produced, and which is seeing only a slight decrease.

A study by Trace One uses data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The report also examines the rapid rise in online interest for alcohol alternatives, and tracks how national drinking patterns have shifted over the past decade.

Some of the key findings from the Trace One study indicate:

• Millions of Americans no longer drink. In 2023, 52.3 percent of U.S. adults reported alcohol use in the past month — down from a peak of 56.7 percent in 2014. This drop represents nearly 2 million fewer Americans drinking compared to the previous decade. • Alcohol alternatives are gaining momentum. Data from Google Trends show searches for non-alcoholic beer, zero-proof drinks, and mocktail recipes have surged in recent years, reflecting a growing consumer shift toward alcohol-free options. • Kentucky, meanwhile, has seen drinking plateau, with just a slight decrease. Compared to both 2012, when the state recorded its highest share of adults who drink (48.0 percent), and 2013 (which also recorded 48.0 percent udage), Kentucky has seen no significant change in its alcohol use rate over time, holding relatively steady at 46.3 percent in 2023.

Alcohol use is generally more prevalent in the northern half of the United States than in the South, a pattern often linked to cultural, historical, and demographic differences. In 2023, the highest shares of adults who drink were found in Vermont and New Hampshire (both 63.0 percent), Wisconsin (61.8 percent), North Dakota (59.7 percent), Massachusetts (59.0 percent), and Rhode Island (58.8 percent).

In addition, a recent Gallup poll finds that only 54 percent of Americans drink, a nearly a 90-year low, as more adults view even moderate drinking as a health risk. At the same time, the market for alcohol alternatives has exploded, with non-alcoholic beer, mocktails, and zero-proof spirits moving from niche offerings to mainstream demand.

The full report covers all 50 U.S. states, with a detailed breakdown of alcohol use rates in 2013 and 2023, the year in which each state recorded its highest level of drinking, and changes from each state’s peak year. You can see it by visiting www.traceone.com.