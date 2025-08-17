SERVATii is celebrating its 62nd birthday with a special pretzel-shaped donut

SERVATii is twisting up something special to celebrate its 62nd birthday. The bakery is introducing pretzel-shaped donuts. Don’t fret – this is only a twist in appearance. The new line of donuts will be made with the same authentic yeast donut recipe that has delivered the perfect fluff and flavor for over 60 years. The reinvented collection includes six flavorful variations: glazed, chocolate iced, zebra, maple, sprinkle, and cinnamon sugar twisted into the iconic pretzel shape.



While all six variations of the reimagined, pretzel-shaped donuts will be available throughout the week, SERVATii is sweetening the celebration with a special birthday offer for customers. From Monday, August 18 to Saturday, August 23, SERVATii will highlight one flavor each day. The chosen donut of the day will be available for purchase for just $1.

Guests can enjoy this over 50% off discount at all SERVATii locations, making it the perfect sweet morning or after-school treat while supplies last. Guests can follow along on SERVATii’s social media channels to get a sneak peek at what donut variety will be discounted each day. Plus, followers will have the chance to take home some celebratory birthday giveaways throughout the week.

There are two SERVATii locations in Northern Kentucky — in Highland Heights and in Crestview Hills.



For 62 years, three generations of the Gottenbusch family have served the Greater Cincinnati region with freshly made pastries, pretzels, decorated cakes and an assortment of deli products. Founded by Wilhelm Gottenbusch, a German immigrant, SERVATii started as a café in Muenster, Germany. When Wilhelm came to the United States after traveling the world on an international freighter, he opened his first bakery, a one-man shop in Hyde Park. Today, under the leadership of Wilhelm’s son, Greg Gottenbusch, SERVATii successfully operates 15 locations with more than 250 employees. SERVATii continues to use many of the same recipes created at the original Café Servatii in Muenster, Germany.



“Every day, our team works hard to honor my father’s legacy by ensuring we are delivering the highest quality product to the community,” said Greg Gottenbusch, Owner of SERVATii. “Reaching 62 years in business is a milestone we deeply value. It’s a meaningful moment to reflect on how much our business has grown, celebrate those who have supported us, and look ahead with gratitude and excitement for the memories to come.”



In a nod to its German roots and enduring commitment to tradition, SERVATii has reimagined its classic, yeast donut ring with a new pretzel shape. This thoughtful update reflects the bakery’s heritage, where pretzels have long served as a symbol of craftsmanship and authenticity. By incorporating this familiar form in a new, exciting way, SERVATii not only honors its legacy but also offers customers a distinctive product that bridges its storied past with an innovative future.

