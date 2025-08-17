DOCJT graduates 23 from Academy of Police Supervision Class 103, including six from NKY

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) on Friday announced that 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the Commonwealth graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision Class 103.

“Your commitment to public service and leading by example is something each of you should take pride in as you continue to help make our commonwealth a safer place for families to call home,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Congratulations to each of you on this accomplishment.”

The Academy of Police Supervision, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants. The academy was launched in 2003 as a leadership course aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth.

The program provides a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision-making, problem-solving, emotional survival and public speaking.

“Completion of this course is invaluable as you step into leadership roles with your agencies,” DOCJT Commissioner Mike Bosse said. “I am excited to see how you take the knowledge you’ve gained back to your departments and use it to better your community.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

APS Class 103 graduates and their agencies are:

• David Arnold, Lydon Police Department

• Greg Bellar, Russellville Police Department

• Laura Boehm, Shelbyville Police Department

• Zach Carney, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

• Jeff Childress, Glasgow Police Department

• Zak Clark, Flatwoods Police Department

• Christon Cornett, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

• Gideon Craymer, Covington Police Department

• Steven Debord, Danville Police Department

• Chad Foley, Williamsburg Police Department

• Josh Gibson, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office

• Brian Hellinger, Saint Matthews Police Department

• Tony Keene, Dayton Police Department

• Josh Koors, Florence Police Department

• Zach Lamblin, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Cody Ocelli, Berea Police Department

• Logan Payne, Princeton Police Department

• Josh Salyers, Independence Police Department

• Brody Schmeing, Falmouth Police Department

• Kyle Smith, Grayson Police Department

• Jacob Waid, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department

• Jeremiah Watson, Prestonsburg Police Department

• Paul Zavitz, Northern Kentucky University Police Department Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training

