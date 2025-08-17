Transitions, Inc. announces third year for ‘Walk the Road to Recovery’ event

Transitions, Inc., the Covington,based provider of treatment and recovery services for adults with Substance Use Disorders (SUDs), will kick off National Recovery Month on Thursday, September 4th at 6 p.m. with the “Walk the Road to Recovery” Event.

Now in its third year, the annual event takes place on the iconic Purple People Bridge and uplifts the community with a message of unity, inclusivity, and support for individuals and families on the path to recovery.

This year’s theme, “We Recover Together,” underscores the power of community and connection in the recovery journey.

Transitions invites the entire tri-state community — Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana — to participate in a powerful demonstration of hope, healing, and togetherness.

Leading up to the event, there will be an unveiling and dedication of purple-painted footprints on the Purple People Bridge, symbolizing the path of recovery — a journey walked by many, supported by many more.

Purple, the official color of National Recovery Month, represents healing, awareness, and unity.

The mural will serve as an artistic tribute to the courage of individuals in recovery and the families, professionals, and communities that support them.

In preparation for this year’s walk, Transitions’ Community Members also came together for a creative workshop to design nearly 100 motivational posters. These inspiring messages — filled with words of

hope, strength, and encouragement — will line the bridge during the event, offering visual reminders of resilience and solidarity for all who cross.

In addition to being free and open to the public, the event will feature food and drinks, live entertainment, informational resources, and appearances by local government officials. Attendees will also hear powerful personal stories from individuals in recovery, offering inspiration and breaking down the stigma that often surrounds Substance Use Disorders.

“National Recovery Month is a time to rally as a community and affirm that everyone—regardless of background or circumstance—deserves the opportunity to heal,” said Jim Beiting, CEO of Transitions, Inc.

“The Walk the Road to Recovery, with its footprint mural stretching across the bridge, is a visible reminder of the steps we take together. By raising awareness and showing support, we can break the stigma and help more people find the courage to start their recovery journey.”

This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged here.

For more information about Walk the Road to Recovery, National Recovery Month, or Transitions’ services, visit www.TransitionsKY.org.

Featured photo: Last year’s event (Provided)