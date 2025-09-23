AJ Jolly Park’s lake, dam to get extensive repairs; camping closing Nov. 1, lake access limited

Campbell County is moving forward with a $10 million project at AJ Jolly Park to ensure the long-term safety and stability of the lake and dam.

Beginning this fall, camping and lake access will close for the 2026 season so crews can repair and strengthen the dam, dredge the lake, and replace an aging culvert with a new bridge.

The driving reason for this work is safety. The dam is safe today, but proactive repairs are necessary to keep it that way for the future.

Crews will repair concrete and foundations, improve the system that controls lake levels, and fix drainage to preserve the dam’s strength for decades to come.

To make these repairs, the lake must be significantly lowered. Lowering the water not only creates the conditions needed for safe dam work, but also allows the County to efficiently complete other major improvements at the same time. Crews will dredge the lake to remove built-up sediment and replace the culvert near Flatwoods Road Cove with a new bridge.

“Expert planning and review demonstrated that lowering the water level reduces costs and improves safety for dam repair crews. The reduced water level also enhances conditions for dredging effectively. Performing both projects simultaneously is cost-effective, safe, and environmentally responsible for surrounding ecosystems,” said Verdantas engineer Frank Twehues.

Verdantas, formerly known as CT Consultants, is serving as the County’s engineering consultant for this project. The firm has decades of experience in municipal infrastructure and environmental design across Northern Kentucky and is guiding the technical work at AJ Jolly Park to ensure the improvements are completed safely, efficiently, and with long-term durability.

By coordinating these efforts, the County is reducing overall costs and shortening the project timeline.

Camping will close on November 1 and remain closed through the 2026 season, with reservations opening again in February 2027. Admission fees will be waived for the entire 2026 park season. Lake access for fishing, kayaking, and other recreation will also be suspended during construction, though an exact timeline for those closures has not yet been set.

Most of AJ Jolly Park will remain open during construction. The golf course, Stapleton Pavilion, shelters, playgrounds, trails, sports fields, tennis and pickleball courts, and disc golf will stay available, though some areas near active work zones may be restricted for safety. Signature events will continue with scheduling adjustments as needed, including Jolly Thursdays, Music Nights, the Sun Valley Bluegrass Festival, Festival on the Lake, and Spooktacular.

“We’re tackling this in one coordinated effort to reduce cost and inconvenience,” said Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “We’re fixing the dam, cleaning the lake, and replacing a major culvert so families can enjoy this park for the next 60 years.”The County will follow environmental guidelines throughout the project to protect wildlife and natural habitats. Removing sediment and deepening the lake will improve water quality, reduce harmful warming in shallow areas, and create better fish habitat.

“At the completion of this project, we will complete a fish survey to assess the fish population and resume stockings in an effort to provide anglers with a quality fishing opportunity at AJ Jolly Lake” said David Baker with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

This project builds on steady upgrades since 2021, when outdoor spaces became even more important for families. The County has added new campsites, yurts, and shelters, along with modern bathrooms and shower houses. Recreation was expanded with upgraded playgrounds and several new kayak amenities. Trails and lake access were improved, including a longer, safer boat ramp. A new RV waste disposal station was installed to support campers. Through a partnership with altafiber, free public Wi-Fi now covers AJ Jolly Park, the golf course, and Pendery Park. These updates set the stage for the deeper repair and restoration work now beginning.

The $10 million project is funded through county, state, and grant resources, with no new resident fees being added. Campbell County will share updates on closures, construction progress, and reopening plans on the County website, in the Fiscal Court newsletter, by email alerts, and through the AJ Jolly Park social media pages.

Campbell County Fiscal Court