Amazon families gathered at AJ Jolly Park for 2nd Annual Make-A-Wish celebration

Hundreds gathered at AJ Jolly Park for Amazon’s 2nd Annual Make-A-Wish 5K Run/Walk. The event united Amazon employees, local families, and Make-A-Wish supporters for an afternoon of celebration and charitable giving.

The family-friendly celebration kicked off at 4:00 p.m., featuring a diverse array of activities beyond the 5K itself. Participants and spectators alike were treated to live music performances by School of Rock, appearances by Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders and the beloved Who Dey mascot, as well as family-oriented attractions including bounce houses and a petting zoo.



Highlighting Amazon’s commitment to the local community, the company announced a $25,000 donation to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana during the event. This contribution will directly support the organization’s mission of creating life-changing experiences for children facing critical illnesses.



“At Amazon, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back,” said Mike Berg, director of operations at Amazon Air. “Hosting this 5K event and providing this donation to Make-A-Wish aligns perfectly with our commitment to support the communities where our employees live and work. Seeing the joy on the faces of wish families and the enthusiasm of our employees coming together for this cause is truly inspiring.”

The event offered multiple ways for individuals to participate, with options to run, walk, or roll in the 5K, ensuring inclusivity for all attendees. The race course, set against the picturesque backdrop of AJ Jolly Park, provided a perfect setting for both serious runners and casual participants.



Juli Miller, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, expressed her gratitude: “The 2nd Annual Wish Day presented by Amazon was nothing short of extraordinary—uniting our entire community in the shared mission of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to Amazon and its remarkable employees, more life-changing wishes are becoming reality for local children with critical illnesses. Thank you, Amazon, for delivering hope, strength and joy when it’s needed most!”



The Make-A-Wish 5K brought together local families, Amazon employees, and community members in support of children facing critical illnesses. The event reflects Amazon’s ongoing commitment to serving and supporting the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community.