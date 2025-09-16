Alzheimer’s Assocation hosts free programs this month, one in Kenton County

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter is hosting several free programs this month.

“Our free programs focus on supporting our families through every part of the Alzheimer’s journey,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters.



“Whether you’re looking for ways to approach a loved one about memory concerns, or just learn more about the dementia, we offer the programs and services that can help you.”

Register for these and other programs at the Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or at alz.org/cincinnati/events.



Empowered Aging: Health, Wealth & Memory Care

Thurs., Sept. 18, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Springboro Chamber

115 Wright Station Way, Springboro, OH

Facing the Challenges of Aging? From upcoming Medicare changes in 2026 to retirement planning and memory health, aging can bring a lot of questions. The Empowered Aging Program is here to provide answers, offer fresh insights, and help you move forward with clarity and confidence. Free lunches are provided.



Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Tues, Sept. 23, 2 – 3 p.m.

Kenton County Public Library

Erlanger Branch, 401, Kenton Lands Rd, Erlanger

Science has proven that the health of the brain and the body are connected and provided insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.



10 Warning Signs

Wed., Sept. 24, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Kingswood Park-Activity Center

4188 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp., OH

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.



For the first time, the number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. is more than 7 million. Deaths due to Alzheimer’s more than doubled (142%) between 2000 and 2022, while deaths from the leading cause of mortality (heart disease) decreased by 2.1%.



To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free local support and resources, visit alz.org/cincinnati or call the Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 513.721.4284 or the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.