Enzweiler Building Institute receives $90,000 grant to fund Blueprint to Construction Training Program

Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) has been awarded a $90,000 grant from philanthropist Charles L. Shor to fund the new Blueprint to Construction Training Program.

This initiative will provide scholarships, workforce training, and career pathways for disadvantaged high school students across Kenton and Campbell Counties.

The program will serve 30 students in its first year, offering training in electrical, plumbing, and HVAC trades through evening courses led by licensed industry professionals. In addition, five students will receive scholarships to participate in the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades, where they will gain hands-on experience in historic preservation and building restoration.

“Workforce development is at the core of our mission, and this grant represents a transformational step forward,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “The Blueprint to Construction Training Program not only accelerates opportunities for students to enter high-demand, high-paying careers, but also addresses the pressing workforce needs of our local construction industry.”

Through this program, students will graduate high school already equipped with skills, certifications, and a head start toward journeyperson licensing. Heritage Trades participants will train at EBI’s Covington facility and in a historic “living lab” project, working to restore the Colonial Inn building on Madison Avenue.

“This investment from Mr. Shor ensures that more students in our region — particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds — can access education that leads directly to meaningful careers,” Miller said. “It’s not only about filling jobs, but also about building futures and strengthening our communities.”

The program launches in fall 2025 with student recruitment already underway in River City school districts, including Covington, Ludlow, Newport, Dayton, Bellevue, and Holmes High School.

