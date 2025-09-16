SVdP NKY’s Summer Breeze program provides hundreds of fans, A/C units to keep families cool

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) is thanking donors, business partners and the community for the success of the annual Summer Breeze Program, which delivered life-saving relief to hundreds of neighbors in need amid dangerous summer heat and humidity.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, including St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electrical, SVdP NKY provided over 370 fans and 255 air conditioning units to local families this summer.

“Providing heat relief during this summer’s heat wave would not have been possible without our generous supporters,” said Becca Gerding, Programs Director at SVdP NKY. “A window A/C unit or box fan to cool off a portion of the house makes a huge difference to those with underlying health conditions when temperatures climb.”

SVdP NKY’s Summer Breeze Program is Northern Kentucky’s only heat relief initiative of its kind. It provides safety and comfort to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses, heart problems, or other serious pre-existing health conditions.

“The Summer Breeze Program is a vital initiative that directly impacts the health and well-being of our most vulnerable neighbors. As a pulmonologist, I see firsthand how extreme heat can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD, often leading to emergency visits or hospitalizations,” said Dr. Chaitanya Mandapakala, pulmonologist at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “By providing access to air conditioners and fans, this program helps prevent those outcomes and ensures patients can breathe easier and live safer, healthier lives. St. Elizabeth is proud to support this compassionate and life-saving effort.”

Together with St. Elizabeth, other community partners helped make a difference to keep families safe and comfortable this summer. Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electrical stepped up to provide additional funding after high demand outpaced the initial supply of fans and air conditioning units.

“At Arlinghaus, we believe in giving back to the community that has given us so much. Supporting SVdP NKY’s Summer Breeze Program aligns perfectly with our mission of making homes and lives happier,” said Madalyn Reller, marketing director at Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric. “We’re proud to partner with such a dedicated organization and grateful to play a small role in helping families stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer months.”

A limited number of fans are still available. Northern Kentucky residents in need can apply by calling SVdP NKY’s Assistance Help Line at 859-341-3219, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To learn more about SVdP NKY’s assistance programs, visit www.svdpnky.org.

