Amazon to hold Annual Wish Day 5K at AJ Jolly Park, benefiting Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Amazon is hosting a 5K to support Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The Run/Walk (or roll) 5K will be held at AJ Jolly Park, 1501 Race Track Road in Alexandria, on Saturday, kicking off at 4 p.m.

It’s a family-friendly event featuring the Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders and the Who Dey mascot, and live entertainment by the School of Rock. There will be bounce houses and a petting zoo — and plenty of family fun.

Hundreds of Amazon employees and their families as well as Make-a-Wish families will be on hand for the festivities.

Highlight of the day will be the presentation of a $25,000 donation to Make-A-Wish to support its mission of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

“The 2nd Annual Wish Day presented by Amazon is nothing short of extraordinary — uniting our entire community in the shared mission of Make-A-Wish,” said Juli Miller, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish. “Thanks to Amazon and its remarkable employees, more life-changing wishes are becoming reality for local children with critical illnesses. Thank you, Amazon, for delivering hope, strength and joy when it’s needed most. We can’t grant wishes without incredible partners like this.”