CVG Airport bringing VV The Italian Experience to travelers in early 2026

A Cincinnati-based restaurant brand will soon be delighting travelers with Italian favorites such as piadina, pasta bolognese and pasta alla genovese at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG.)

VV The Italian Experience is planned to open in early 2026 and will be operated by SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide. Construction is now underway on the location near Gate B17 in Concourse B (formerly Regina’s Italian Kitchen).

Part of the Cincinnati food scene since 2023, VV The Italian Experience has been described by local media as “the most quintessentially modern Italian restaurant Greater Cincinnati has ever seen.”

VV The Italian Experience traces its roots back to the early 1940s in Casamassella, a small town in Puglia, Italy. Erminio Stefano began producing wine, growing vegetables, and baking pastries that became the foundation of a family business. His son expanded operations regionally and established the brand name Vigne Vecchie, also opening a bakery. Before opening VV The Italian Experience in Cincinnati, Stefano’s grandsons launched VV Just Italian, bringing authentic Italian food directly to consumers throughout the U.S.

Building on this legacy, VV The Italian Experience was created to deliver not just a café or a restaurant, but an authentically Italian dining experience rooted in heritage, quality, and tradition. The Pugliese-style eatery will be open all day, offering breakfast, appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, and entrées.

“We are honored to share our family’s story and culinary traditions with travelers at CVG,” said Andrea Stefano, VV The Italian Experience’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “From our grandfather’s roots in Puglia to our kitchen in Cincinnati, every dish we serve is infused with authenticity, heritage, and a love of bringing people together around the table. The city of Cincinnati has embraced VV The Italian Experience with great enthusiasm, and opening at CVG with SSP America is an exciting next step for us.”

“This new partnership with VV The Italian Experience reflects our commitment to provide uniquely local experiences,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “Whether traveling domestically or internationally through CVG, we’re excited that travelers will get a taste of authentic Italian that showcases the region’s culinary excellence.”

CVG Airport