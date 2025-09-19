New program tackles 87% dropout rate among students experiencing homelessness in the region

UpSpring, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s nonprofit dedicated to the educational needs of children experiencing homelessness, is launching its newest program, UpSpring Pathways to Success. This program guides middle school and high school students as they prepare for life after graduation, ensuring every student has the guidance, tools, and opportunities to thrive.

UpSpring is partnering with Learning Grove’s NaviGo, a local leader in college and career readiness, to co-develop a tailored curriculum to address the unique needs of students experiencing homelessness.

Shannon Starkey-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Learning Grove, highlights the strength of the partnership: “When two organizations that have walked alongside Greater Cincinnati families for decades come together, we multiply our impact tenfold. Learning Grove’s NaviGo Prep and UpSpring each meet critical needs, and together, we can help even more students see a future beyond high school. I have long admired Melissa Adamchik’s leadership at UpSpring, and I’m thrilled to join forces with her.”

UpSpring’s Adamchik echoes these thoughts: “Partnering with Shannon Starkey-Taylor and Learning Grove is the best possible fit for UpSpring Pathways to Success. Built on mutual respect and a shared passion for our community, this collaboration will make our potential for meaningful outcomes even stronger.”

It is estimated that 87% of homeless youth nationally drop out of school and do not earn their high school diploma (Homeless Youth Connection). Students without a high school diploma or GED are 4.5 times more likely to experience homelessness later in life (SchoolHouse Connection). UpSpring Pathways to Success equips students with the support they need to finish high school, launch a career path, and ultimately break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

Launching this month, UpSpring Pathways to Success provides individualized support to help students prepare for life after high school. The program combines academic support with postsecondary education readiness, hands-on career exploration, and trauma-informed care to ensure students graduate with direction and purpose.

The program is being delivered by UpSpring’s program staff at Dayton High School, Newport High School, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School, and West Clermont Middle School.

This program is supported in part by Perfetti Van Melle.

“At Perfetti Van Melle, we believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to shape their future with confidence and purpose,” said Sylvia Buxton, president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle Americas Business Unit. “That’s why we’re proud to be a longtime supporter of UpSpring and the inaugural sponsor of the Pathways to Success program. By investing in these students, we are investing in the future of our communities and the next generation of leaders.”

UpSpring is a United Way of Greater Cincinnati Funded Partner. UpSpring Pathways to Success reflects UpSpring’s 2023-2026 Strategic Plan and its commitment to helping more children thrive and create a lasting impact in our community. For more information, or to get involved, visit www.upspring.org.

