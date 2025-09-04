Annual Suits that Rock benefit for arts education returns to MegaCorp Pavilion September 20

The Carnegie has announced the return of Suits that Rock, the organization’s annual fundraiser where CEOs and community leaders alike perform on stage to raise money for arts education programs in the region.

The 18th annual Suits that Rock concert will take place on Saturday, September 20 at MegaCorp Pavilion at OVATION in Newport. Last year, Suits that Rock raised over $230,000 and sold more than 1,000 tickets to the event.

“This event consistently raises the bar each year in terms of success and quality. Our performers, audience members, and sponsors are committed to creating a one-of-a kind concert experience you won’t forget. It is incredible to simultaneously produce an event that not only entertains but provides funding for future generations of students in the arts,” said SUITS THAT ROCK co-founder and executive committee member John Domaschko.

This year’s concert theme, “Suits that Rock Celebrates the Legacy of King Records,” pays homage to the Cincinnati label company founded by Syd Nathan in 1943. The iconic Cincinnati label launched the careers of legendary artists including James Brown, Bootsy Collins, and Lula Reed. From old classics to contemporary hits, SUITS THAT ROCK will perform songs that reflect King Records’ impact on Cincinnati’s history and music culture.

Suits that Rock raises funds that enable over 100,000 hours of The Carnegie Arts Education programs that provide opportunities for students who otherwise, may not have access to the arts. The Suits have raised nearly 2 million for area youth. Through in-school programing, workshops, and more, the funds make art accessible for local students and youth alike.

2025 Suits that Rock line up

Returning suits: Olivia Amlung, Sheila Baker, Tom Bosse, Amy Brunner, Steve Brunner, Dan Cahill, Sarah Cameron, Kevin Canafax, John Caulfield, Rick Dews, Elaine Diehl, Jan Diehl, John Domaschko, Chrissy Dunn Dutton, David Ellis, Gregg Fusaro, Matt Godsted, Nancy Grayson, Ed Hughes, Louis Kelly, Adam Leisring, Robert Lomax, Melissa Lutz, Rick Marksberry, Bob Mitchell, Susan Morgan, Graeme Murray, Ken Poleyeff, Steve Robbins, Tim Schigel, Greg Shumate, Gary Wright.

Guest suits: Mauricio Acosta, Ben Lehman, Randy Marksberry, Rachel Strunk, John Vitucci

Ticket and event information:

Doors to the event open 6:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Regular tickets are $80, value tickets are $60 and lawn seats are available for $30. Tickets are available online at thecarnegie.com.

In the event of inclement weather, ticket holders with value and lawn seats tickets will be relocated to standing room only. Chairs are not permitted for lawn seats. Blankets are welcome.

Parking for Suits that Rock is located on the riverfront in Newport. MegaCorp Pavilion offers an on-site parking garage, which is free for event attendees.

The Carnegie