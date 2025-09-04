Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Five Northern Kentucky football teams in state’s top 18, tough start for TMU

Really nice job this week by the voters at the Kentucky Sports Report in their overall high school football rankings in Kentucky after Week 2.

We’re saying that because of the way the KSR evaluated Northern Kentucky teams. Not only is 2-0 Ryle No. 2, behind only the Louisville Trinity team that beat the Raiders in the KHSAA Class 6A title game a year ago, but they have unbeaten Class 4A Highlands (2-0) No. 7.

But it gets better – and more fair – for Northern Kentucky schools after that. While Covington Catholic might be 0-2 after losses to Ryle and Cincinnati Elder, KSR has the Class 4A Colonels No. 11 in the state. And then after unbeaten Class 2A Beechwood’s placement at No. 16 comes Class 5A Cooper (0-2 after losing to Cincinnati Anderson, an Ohio finalist from a year ago and Highlands, at No. 18.

Hard to imagine another year when a pair of 0-2 teams were ranked in the Top 20 in Kentucky. And deservedly so.

Here’s the entire KSR Top 25:

1. Louisville Trinity (10 first-place votes)

2. Ryle

3. Paducah Tilghman

4. Louisville St. Xavier

5. Boyle County

6. Christian Academy of Louisville

7. Highlands

8. South Warren

9. Franklin County

10. Owensboro Catholic

11. Covington Catholic

12. Louisville Male

13. Louisville DuPont Manual

14. Corbin

15. Lexington Christian Academy

16. Beechwood

17. Scott County

18. Cooper

19. Bowling Green

20. Woodford County

21. Belfry

22. Mayfield

23. Johnson Central

24. Frederick Douglass

25. Bell County

Others receiving votes: Raceland, Louisvile Atherton and Pulaski County.

Tough start for Thomas More football

It didn’t take a great deal of insight to know this was not going to be an easy go of it in 2025 for Thomas More football. Not only did the Saints open on the road against Division I FCS program Southern Illinois at Carbondale Saturday, the Salukis were ranked No. 20 in the FCS preseason national poll. And for reference as to where these two programs stand, this week SIU, out of the Missouri Valley Conference, will be playing Purdue out of the Big Ten.

And Thomas More, after a 49-3 drubbing at SIU, will be staying on the road — as it will be for the entire first month of the season, all four games — but at least will be nearby at the University of Dayton Flyers for a noon kickoff just up I-75.

In Saturday’s game, SIU led 21-0 before the Saints scored their lone points — a 29-yard field goal by veteran kicker Luke Iden from Taylor Mill — before SIU scored on the final snap of the half to make it 28-3 at intermission before a 21-0 second-half shutout.

For TMU, redshirt sophomore quarterback Griffin Scalf from Cincinnati Anderson hit on 16 of 23 passes for 98 yards. Elijah Manning out of Louisville Male led the TMU defense with 10 tackles (six solo).

Newport Baseball Reunion coming up

In what will be both a baseball reunion and fundraiser for the Coach Ray Brown Scholarships, Pelle’s in Silver Grove will host former Wildcat baseball guys Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. This will be the 18th year of providing scholarships in the name of late baseball coach Brown, a beloved figure in Newport baseball. Also on that night, the first-ever Newport Baseball Hall of Fame will be named. And additionally, attendees will vote on the all-time all-opponent team. Hot dogs, brats, mets and Coach Grady Brown’s famous cookies will be provided.

Kentucky Barrals announce season tickets on sale

They may not have a roster or a schedule yet, but the Arena Football 1 League Kentucky Barrels have started selling season tickets for their first season playing at NKU’s Truist Arena. The 2025 game schedule will be announced in September. For those who want to Barrel Down! early, here’s the link for season tickets: https://am.ticketmaster.com/nku/buy?id=MTgz

