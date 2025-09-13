Aviatra Accelerators to launch eight-week online program to boost early-stage women entrepreneurs

Aviatra Accelerators has announced a new eight-week program aimed at helping early-stage women entrepreneurs increase revenue, boost profitability and build long-term business success.

The inaugural session of the Fuel Your Startup Income Accelerator will launch September 24 with expert-led live online sessions to equip women entrepreneurs with practical tools and guidance to build profitable, sustainable businesses and achieve their income goals.

The eight-week program is designed to help women who have been in business from six months to two years.

Each session will focus on proven strategies in key areas of business growth, including:

• Identifying customer segments

• Defining a clear brand message

• Increasing sales and revenue

• Maximizing profitability

• Securing funding

• Protecting business assets

• Streamlining processes

• Growing teams and headcount

“Fuel Your Startup is designed to provide women entrepreneurs with practical strategies for revenue growth and effective tactics for improving efficiencies,” said Jill Morenz, president and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “The program helps women business owners remain focused on profitability while planning for both the immediate and long-term success of their business,” she continued.

Participants will have direct access to subject matter experts, interactive Q&A sessions, a workbook and recorded materials. The program also includes add-ons, such as business website assessments, how to structure your pay as a business owner and live weekly Q&A sessions to ensure ongoing support after program completion.

Women entrepreneurs frequently face financial challenges that can limit business growth. Fuel Your Startup Income Accelerator aims to address those barriers by focusing on income generation, giving participants the tools, processes and mindset needed to scale their businesses and reach their goals.

For more information about Aviatra’s Fuel Your Startup program or to enroll in the fall session, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org/fuel.

Aviatra Accelerators