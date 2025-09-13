French, Spanish translation is ‘vital work’ for Northern Kentucky’s Care Net pregnancy center

By Tessa Redmond

Kentucky Today

Care Net Northern Kentucky is no stranger to multi-language pregnancy care ministry, and the nonprofit, which operates pregnancy centers in Florence, Cold Spring and Williamstown, is expanding its bilingual staff with the help of a generous grant.

The $2,000 gift, provided through the Diocesan Parish Annual Appeal, will support the hiring of a part-time French interpreter.

“Care Net applied for a Service Grant, which was awarded to us in recognition of the growing number of French-speaking clients we serve,” said Lyndi Zembrodt, executive director of Care Net Northern Kentucky.

Care Net has seen year-over-year growth in French-speaking clients.

“In 2024, we had 595 client visits from French-speaking families, the majority Congolese. That was 15.3% of all visits at our Florence center,” Zembrodt explained. “In 2025, this grew to 670 visits, representing 16.7 of all visits.”

The pregnancy center network that spans Boone, Campbell, and Grant counties serves a diverse client base.

“We regularly serve women and families from a variety of backgrounds, including Spanish-speaking families from Central and South America, as well as clients from other immigrant and refugee populations. While the largest international group currently is Congolese, we continue to see a growing diversity of clients,” Zembrodt said.

Bilingual staff and volunteers currently assist with Spanish-speaking clients. A French-speaking staff member was hired in mid-2024, but needed to leave her position, creating the gap in staffing Care Net is looking to fill using the Service Grant.

Zembrodt said that translation services are a “vital work” that helps break down barriers.

“The greatest challenge is ensuring that all of our clients receive clear, accurate, and compassionate communication, especially around sensitive medical and parenting topics. Without translation, families may feel isolated or unable to fully engage with the resources available,” Zembrodt said. “When a mother can finally receive encouragement and education in her heart language, it transforms her experience. We see women move from fear and isolation to connection, confidence, and stability—and that is a tremendous blessing for both them and our staff.”

Learn more at carenetnky.org.