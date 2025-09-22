Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center, DBL Law invite public to opening reception for DBL Art Show Oct. 1

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center and DBL Law Offices are inviting the public to an opening reception to recognize over 40 local artists showcasing their artwork at the DBL Art Show.

The reception will take place on Wednesday, October 1, from 6-8 p.m., located at 109 E. Fourth Street, in Covington. Guests will enjoy drinks, light appetizers, a chance to speak with the artists, and the ability to vote for the “Best in Show.”

This event is free and open to the public, however registration is required. Please register at www.bakerhunt.org.

In addition to the opening reception, docent-led tours will be available for several dates during the duration of the show, running from September 19 through February 20. Tours are free but require registration. Register for tours at www.bakerhunt.org/special-events.

Learn more about the collaboration between Baker Hunt and DBL at www.bakerhunt.org.

