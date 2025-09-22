Opinion – Judy Harris — Oh, those wonderful children of my students

“Every child you encounter is a divine appointment.” Wess Stafford

One of the joys of teaching non-traditional students at the collegiate level is in meeting their children. During my years on the Thomas More College faculty, I had mothers of preschool and elementary school age children in my classes. These women would often have been volunteers in their children’s classrooms or paraprofessionals in those schools…and then wondering if they, too, could be fully certified teachers. They were wonderful students who with a little encouragement would find they were well-suited for the role academically and personally.

Sometimes an advising appointment would include one of their young children for a variety of reasons. That was why my bottom desk drawer had lots of plastic figures to create zoos, ranches, or farms. The box of books under the table was appealing, too. While the child was busy, the mother and I could cover the necessary items in advising.

Occasionally, an elementary child would come along when that school was closed for the day. Once or twice a year one daughter joined us. She would bring a bag of things to interest her. As she got into fourth grade, she came on a day when we had class. I had something she might like to try out, something I would like to know what she thought about it. The recently purchased geography kit showed the evolution of a town from a small farm community over generations to become an industrial center. Would she be interested? Absolutely. She was opening the box and sorting the pieces as her mother and I went across the hall to class.

When class was over, we headed back to the outer office to find a long line of seven mats arranged through her determination of chronological order by the town’s evolution. Additional aspects had been added. This was no small job. The daughter was justifiably proud and eager to share some of her challenges. I learned much about the self-teaching materials, thanks to her experience and insight.

We stayed in casual touch over the years. An occasional school photo kept me current with how she was growing up, heading to college, and then the invitation to her wedding and reception…such a wonderful occasion! A lovely celebration of all things good.

Another student brought her pre-school son for advising appointments. He was delighted with the toys in the drawer.

One day as they were leaving, he noticed my clear-glass apple candy dish with its little red cinnamon candies. I said that the candies were very hot cinnamon and was surprised when his mother confirmed he liked them very much. From then on, he always left with a good serving. She told me that he sweetly referred to me always as “The Red Hot Lady.” His mother and I loved my moniker.

Years later, when I had returned from work in Nevada and was on the NKU faculty, I happened to be at the school where his mother was teaching. We managed to have a good catch-up when school was dismissed. She told me that her son was serving in the US Navy abroad. She said he always remembered The Red Hot Lady, an active part of his childhood in association with their time at Thomas More College. Yes, once upon a time I was known and remembered as The Red Hot Lady. Hmmm.

Another time, a former student became a part-time instructor. The class met in the late afternoon. On a rare occasion, the instructor’s two preschool children came along and used our office across from the classroom. The children were comfortable there with their own toys and with my books and toy figures.

One week, the instructor, minus the sweet children, arrived offering a small book and an apology. It seems the toddler had been carrying the book from my collection stuck in the back of the diaper, not found until they got home. The book showed no sign of its adventure. I was pleased the child liked the book that much. Smiles all around.

Over the years, I came to realize how rich the professional ranks were with parents who found their callings as educators.

And I got to know and love their children, too.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students. Reach her at judyharris1579@gmail.com