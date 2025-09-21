Perennial power in All “A” Classic boys soccer playoffs knocks off Brossart in semifinal round

Brossart faced the most successful team in the history of the All “A” Classic state soccer tournament in a boys semifinal match on Saturday and Louisville Collegiate, an eight-time state champion, defeated the Mustangs, 8-1, to move one step closer to another title.

Brossart tied the match, 1-1, on a goal by junior Luke Neltner with 16 minutes left in the first half. But the Titans led, 4-1, at halftime and continued to pull away in the final 40 minutes of the match played on their home field.

In a quarterfinal match on Saturday morning, Brossart came from behind to defeat University Heights, 3-2, and reached the semifinals for the fourth time in six state tournament appearances.

After falling behind 2-0, the Mustangs got goals from Ben Sweeney and Neltner to tie the match. Neltner scored the go-ahead goal with less than six minutes remaining.

The Brossart girls soccer team will play Owensboro Catholic in the first All “A” Classic state championship game at 11 a.m. Sunday. It will be Louisville Collegiate vs. Bardstown Bethlehem in the boys final at 1 p.m.

Brossart won the girls state tournament last year and could become the first Northern Kentucky team to claim two consecutive state titles in the small school soccer playoffs.

All “A” Classic state soccer tournaments

BOYS

Saturday at Louisville Collegiate High School

Louisville Collegiate 8, Oneida Baptist 0

Brossart 3, University Heights 2

Todd County Central 2, Somerset 1 (PK shootout)

Bardstown Bethlehem 5, Prestonsburg 0

Semifinals

Louisville Collegiate 8, Brossart 1

Bardstown Bethlehem 8, Todd County Central 0

Sunday

Championship match: Louisville Collegiate vs. Bardstown Bethlehem, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Friday at Louisville Collegiate High School

Martin County 4, Lexington Sayre 0

Owensboro Catholic 8, Hazard 0

Bardstown Bethlehem 7, Walton-Verona 0

Brossart 3, University Heights 0

Semifinals

Owensboro Catholic 3, Martin County 1

Brossart 3, Bardstown Bethlehem 2

Sunday

Championship match: Brossart vs. Owensboro Catholic, 11 a.m.