BAWAC rebranded: Proudworks unveils renovated facility with training center, updates

By Lorelei Smillie

NKyTribune reporter

The Boone Adult Work Activity Center (BAWAC) unveiled a $500,000 renovation Monday, Sept. 29, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project is part of a larger rebranding and name change from BAWAC to Proudworks, marking the organization’s largest renovation since it was founded in 1973.

“The new name exemplifies the pride and integrity of all of our staff and clients. It’s a perfect reflection of our commitment to the organization,” said Shari Olson, the outreach and development manager for Proudworks.

The facility renovations include a modernized training center, enhancements to client program space, and updated restrooms and accessibility improvements.

Proudworks received $200,000 in capital grants from the Boone County Fiscal Court, as well as $100,000 from the R.C. Durr Foundation in Northern Kentucky. The rest of the funding came from private donors.

The Florence-based nonprofit provides a variety of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proudworks has a job training program that allows individuals to gain manufacturing and production skills. By contracting out work with local manufacturing plants, Proudworks creates jobs for clients, who can learn skills in a safe and supported warehouse environment.

“We place an emphasis on quality of work and service. Our clients are happy to be here, because they’re getting experience and working towards their future,” said Jason Ashbrook, president and CEO of Proudworks.

Clients complete tasks like labeling bottles, wrapping cords, or reorganizing packaged goods. Some people work there temporarily while they learn the expectations around a 9-to-5 job, while others spend their entire lives working there. Proudworks provides retirement and healthcare benefits to full-time workers.

During the 2024 fiscal year, Proudworks served 420 clients and 87 businesses across 11 counties. Clients sorted more than 5 million items for local companies, and they received more than 120,000 hours of job training, education, instruction and recreational therapy.

“It’s one thing to just talk about our services, and it’s another to see our work. It really touches you to see the clients and witness all of us interacting,” Olson said.

The celebration included remarks from Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, Board Chair Bob Smith, and representatives from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Staff, clients, and supporters joined together to honor the organization’s legacy while looking toward its expanded future.

Alongside the unveiling, Proudworks introduced a redesigned website, updated social media platforms, a refreshed digital newsletter, and an introductory video narrated by Proudworks clients — underscoring the organization’s commitment to uplifting the voices of those it serves.

Founded in 1973 as the Boone Adult Work Activity Center (BAWAC) under the leadership of Ken Schmidt, the organization has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the community. While the BAWAC name carried deep history, community feedback revealed it was often misunderstood or did not fully represent the expanded services across several counties.

The name Proudworks better reflects the dignity, impact, and expanded scope of today’s organization, which serves multiple counties and offers a broad range of programs.

“I am excited about this milestone in our organization,” said Bob Smith, Board Chair for Proudworks. “This rebranding is about protecting the organization’s legacy and carrying us into the future to help ensure we continue to meet the increasing needs of our community.”

“Our new name honors the legacy of BAWAC while giving us room to grow,” said Ashbrook.