Prep Sports Report: Lloyd will take on another unbeaten team in football district seeding game

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two high school football teams with 6-0 records will face off Friday when Bourbon County visits Lloyd in a Class 3A, District 5 seeding game at 7:30 p.m. that will likely determine the district winner.

Bourbon County is one of the surprise teams in the state this season. After finishing 1-10 and 2-9 the last two years, the Colonels are off to their best start since 2013 under new head coach Tyquan Rice, who was in charge of the Paris program that last four years.

The Colonels have a balanced offensive scheme that’s averaging 187 yards rushing and 178 yards passing behind dual threat senior quarterback Malachi Rennie.

He has passed for 955 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for team-high totals of 386 yards and 11 TDs.

Lloyd, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in last week’s statewide media poll, also has a talented senior quarterback in Caleb Evans. He has completed 72 of 104 passes for 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

On the ground, Lloyd is averaging 184 rushing yards per game with sophomore Lincoln Tomlinson and junior Avery Conrad combining for 823 yards and 17 touchdowns. Tomlinson is also the leading tackler on defense.

Girls soccer teams among leaders in RPI rankings

Simon Kenton, Brossart and Notre Dame entered the final week of the regular season in girls soccer with the highest Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) in their respective regions.

Simon Kenton (16-1-2) is No. 1 in the 8th Region and No. 2 in the state with a .70585 RPI that’s based on win-loss record and strength of schedule. Boyle County (17-0-1) has the state’s top RPI at .74625.

During the regular season, Simon Kenton had a 5-0 record against 8th Region teams. One of those wins came against defending region champion South Oldham, 3-0, on Sept.20. The Pioneers’ scoring leader is senior Ella Smith with 41 points (18 goals, 5 assists).

Brossart (15-1-2) is No. 1 in the 10th Region and No. 3 in the state with a .69505 RPI. The Mustangs won the All “A” Classic state championship earlier this month, but they lost to district rival Campbell County the day before that tournament began.

Notre Dame (9-4-2) is No. 1 in the 9th Region and No. 15 in the state at .630845. The Pandas are riding a five-game win streak that included victories over Highlands and Conner, the winner and runner-up in last year’s 9th Region tournament.

There are no local boys soccer teams among the state’s top 10 in RPI rankings. Dixie Heights (13-2-0) is No. 14 and St. Henry (11-4-2) is No. 26. Defending 9th Region champion Covington Catholic (8-7-2) won its match against Dixie Heights earlier this month and will face St. Henry on Tuesday.

Newcomer qualifies for girls golf state tournament

Maria Penaranda, a newcomer on the Notre Dame Academy girls golf team this year, tied for 10th place in the first round of state tournament competition on Monday to qualify for the championship final to be played Oct. 7-8 at Bowling Green Country Club.

The junior shot 11-over 83 at Pendleton County Country Club to earn one of the individual berths in the state final. The other qualifiers from Monday’s first-round tournament included Dixie Heights junior Tatjana Andracenko (84), Ryle senior Anika Okuda (85) and St. Henry seventh-grader Reese Anthony (86).

Okuda was medalist in last week’s Region 7 tournament with Penaranda and Andracenko one stroke behind her. In last year’s 36-hole state championship final, Andracenko tied for 11th and Okuda tied for 22nd.

The top three teams in Monday’s tournament that qualified for the state final were defending state champion Louisville Sacred Heart (311), Owen County (342) and Louisville Mercy (359). The next two teams in the standings were Ryle (378) and Notre Dame (393).

The first-round state tournament for boys golf teams will be played Wednesday at Pendleton County Country Club.