The Newport Syndicate to celebrate 30 year anniversary with events, special promotions

The Newport Syndicate is celebrating its 30th anniversary with three months of exciting events, signature experiences, and special promotions that honor both its history and its guests.

Since opening in 1995, The Newport Syndicate has hosting weddings, private celebrations, and unique entertainment experiences in the heart of Newport. Now, as the landmark venue marks three decades, it’s pulling out all the stops.

Highlights of the 30th Anniversary Celebration include:

• The Return of Gangster’s Speakeasy – The bar reopens Friday and Saturday nights for the month of October, once again welcoming guests with the roaring atmosphere of Newport’s past. Saturday nights will feature the return of the iconic Dueling Pianos with improvisation and sing-along classics, while Fridays will showcase live piano performances, “Name That Tune,” and other interactive entertainment with Jonathon Carlisle. Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, spiked coffee, and perfectly paired lite bites. • Weddings with a Perk – Couples who book their wedding at The Newport Syndicate during October 2025, for a celebration on any future date, will receive complimentary guest parking in the brand-new City of Newport parking garage located directly across the street. • One-Night-Only Cicero’s Nightclub Revival – To close out its 30th anniversary year, The Newport Syndicate is bringing back the legendary Cicero’s nightclub to it’s famous New Year’s Eve party. Original Cicero’s DJ Mark McFadden will set the tone with 90s and early 2000s hits, reviving the underground club feel. Guests can dance the night away in a celebratory atmosphere for one unforgettable evening. • Seasonal Fun – A one-of-a-kind experience blending history, true tales of gangster life in historic Newport, eerie haunts, and themed appetizers with curated drink pairings. Offered Friday and Saturday nights throughout October. • Enhanced Weekly Murder Mystery Dinners – A longtime fan favorite, these interactive shows are getting a special anniversary upgrade. Every guest attending in 2025 who is over 21 will receive a complimentary signature cocktail with their ticket.

“Thirty years is a milestone worth celebrating,” said Sharon Forton, owner of The Newport Syndicate. “We’re proud to celebrate the memories and history we’ve shared with our guests over the past three decades. This anniversary is about honoring those moments, giving back to our community through unforgettable experiences, reconnecting with friends we haven’t seen in a while, and looking ahead to the future with excitement and a few surprises along the way. We can’t wait to have everyone join us in October to help us celebrate.”

For more information on events, weddings, or anniversary specials, visit www.newportsyndicate.com or call 859-491-8000.

The Newport Syndicate