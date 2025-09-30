Covington nears completion of conversion of Scott, Greenup to two-way between 12th, 20th streets

The City of Covington is nearing the finish line on the conversion of Scott and Greenup streets from one-way to two-way traffic between 12th and 20th streets.

Monday, contractor Riegler Blacktop began milling and paving operations, starting with Greenup Street and then moving to Scott Street. The work marks the final stage of a multi-phase project designed to calm traffic, improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, and reduce cut-through traffic in Covington’s Eastside, Helentown, Austinburg, and Wallace Woods neighborhoods.

As part of the transition:

• Some traffic signals along the corridor are being replaced with stop signs. • New signage is being installed, and traffic signals will flash red to reinforce the two-way change. • Message boards will be placed along the route to alert drivers to the new traffic patterns.

In addition to the two-way conversion, the project also extends the KY-17 designation west to Madison Avenue, transferring ownership of that section of roadway from the City of Covington to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The City is encouraging drivers to pay attention to signage and use extra caution as the changes take effect.

City of Covington