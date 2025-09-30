High schoolers explore career opportunities at KRI’s Retail Next-Gen Student Leadership Conference

The Kentucky Retail Institute (KRI) recently partnered with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Office of Career and Technical Education to host the third annual Retail Next-Gen Student Leadership Conference in Frankfort.

More than 100 high school students from across the Commonwealth with an interest in business and marketing came together to network with industry professionals, participate in educational sessions, and discover more about the retail sector.

The event, held at KDE’s offices, included informational sessions focused on social media marketing for retailers, organized retail crime awareness, and insights into connecting with consumers. It provided a unique opportunity for students to understand how valuable skills can translate into a fulfilling career.

Participants included students from Boyd, Bullitt, Campbell, Estill, Jefferson, Laurel, Nelson, and Pulaski counties. Featured speakers included The Styled Social Company owner Catlyn Treadway, Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association board member Jeff Schartung, and Kroger communications manager Brandie Ryan.

Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) leaders served as conference moderators. These leaders included: Kentucky Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) region 4 president Landon Kinney from Harrison County; Kentucky Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) vice president of community service Hadlea Roberts from Spencer County; and Kentucky Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) vice president of communications Gracelyn Epperson from Pulaski County.

“Kentucky’s dynamic retail industry continues to expand and evolve, and it is exciting to see so many of our talented young people building a strong foundation for future success,” said Cassie Grigsby, president of the Kentucky Retail Institute.

“This event is a perfect complement to our classroom curriculum — giving students a firsthand look at the real-world issues, strategies and innovations of the Commonwealth’s retailers,” said Tina Brogli, work-based learning coordinator at the Kentucky Department of Education.

For more information about the Kentucky Retail Institute, please visit kyretailinstitute.org.

Kentucky Retail Institute