Edgewood Chief Administrative Officer Brian Dehner elected to Kentucky League of Cities board

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) elected Edgewood Chief Administrative Officer Brian Dehner to its Board of Directors at the 2025 KLC Conference & Expo in Owensboro on Tuesday.

Dehner has previously served on the board, which is responsible for setting the League’s legislative agenda and advocating for the needs of Kentucky cities.

Dehner brings more than 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, with a significant portion of that experience in northern Kentucky. He leads a staff of 80 employees across critical services, including police, fire, public works, and parks and recreation, while also overseeing the city’s finances and budgeting.

“Serving on the KLC Board of Directors is an honor and an opportunity to give back to the communities that make Kentucky strong,” Dehner said. “Local government is where people experience the most direct impact of public service, and I see this role as a way to support and advocate for cities of all sizes across the Commonwealth.”

“We are pleased to welcome Brian Dehner back to the KLC Board of Directors,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney. “His energy, innovative ideas, and commitment to public service reflect exactly what our organization values as we advocate for Kentucky’s cities. Brian’s perspective and dedication to his community will be invaluable as the League continues its work to strengthen local governance across the Commonwealth.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a membership organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering cities and promoting a higher quality of life for all Kentuckians. Representing more than 380 cities across Kentucky, KLC provides advocacy, education, and resources to help local governments operate effectively and efficiently.

Kentucky League of Cities