Horizon Community Foundation launches ‘The Champ Fund’ to honor NKY’s ‘Wheelchair Waver’ Brad Fritz

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky has announced the establishment of The Champ Fund, created in honor of Brad “Champ” Fritz, whose resilience and positivity have inspired countless people across the region.

In July 2025, Brad was hospitalized after being struck by a suspected drunk driver. The incident came 26 years after a life-changing crash at age 15, when he was a passenger in a car driven by a friend who had been drinking. That crash left Brad in a wheelchair, but it never defined his spirit.

Known affectionately as “Champ,” Brad transformed his story into a force for good, dedicating his life to guiding teens and young adults toward better choices. In Edgewood, he became a beloved figure, often spotted at the corner of Turkeyfoot Road and College Park Drive, waving and smiling to passing cars as a quiet but powerful reminder of resilience and hope.

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor who seeded the fund with $25,000, The Champ Fund will carry forward Brad’s legacy by supporting local individuals and families facing financial hardship as they navigate recovery and care after a traumatic injury.

“Brad embodies the very best of our community, strength, kindness, and the courage to turn pain into purpose,” said Nancy Grayson, president and CEO of Horizon Community Foundation. “The Champ Fund is a meaningful way to honor his legacy while helping others find hope and healing.”

The Champ Fund is now open for contributions, inviting the community to join in supporting survivors and families who, like Brad, are facing unexpected challenges with bravery and determination.

Donations can be made online at horizoncfnky.org.

