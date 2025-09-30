Opinion – Jennifer Cheek: Local libraries are special places where stories are shared, communities thrive

Every town has a rhythm – a grocery store where neighbors bump into each other, a park to explore nature together, a coffee shop fueling mornings. But my favorite place? The library. Here at home, Boone County Public Library (BCPL) is a special place where stories live and our community thrives.

Walk through the doors of any of our six locations and you’ll discover biographies and romances, history and how-tos, with something for every age and every interest. There’s a unique joy in scanning the shelves, chasing your next great read.

But beyond the books, something even more powerful happens here every day: connection. Books feed the mind, but community feeds the soul. And as the years change, so does the way people connect.

That’s why, as we celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month, I’m especially proud to serve as PR/Marketing Director for BCPL helping to extend our reach beyond the physical library card. My mission is simple: to connect people with resources, with stories, and most importantly, with one another.

Since opening in 1974, BCPL has been more than a building; it has been a community staple. Like libraries everywhere, we’ve adapted with the times, using new tools to serve in new ways. Today, that includes the digital spaces where our neighbors gather.

On Facebook, more than 21,000 people follow our page, where we showcase programs, spark conversations, and celebrate milestones like National Library Card Sign-Up Month. We create Reels using trending and viral themes to highlight our resources, books and events, blending the fun of social media with the heart of the library.

Our BookFace Fridays bring the community together to celebrate special events and milestones like iconic birthdays or the anniversaries of beloved books. Our comment sections have turned strangers into friends, and weekly features like Whatcha’ Reading Wednesday invite neighbors to share their love of books. Each post, whether big or small, reflects the joy we hope to spread throughout Boone County.

A library is more than books on shelves. It’s where neighbors meet, stories are shared, and connections grow. This National Library Card Sign-Up Month, I invite you to get your card, explore our programs, and connect with us both in person and online. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of Boone County’s story.

Jennifer Cheek is market director for the Boone County Public Library