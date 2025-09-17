BCM’s September 23 NKY History Hour to explore remarkable people, remarkable town of Maysville

Just an hour east of Cincinnati, along the winding Ohio River, lies Maysville. Once known as Limestone, this town welcomed Kentucky’s earliest pioneers, was home to frontier skirmishes and Civil War battles, and has evolved into a thriving river community shaped by generations of exceptional individuals.

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s next NKY History Hour will share these stories in “Maysville-Mason County: A Fascinating History with a Cast of Remarkable Characters,” Tuesday, September 23, at 6:30 p.m., with guest speaker Danny Weddle.

Join Weddle as he highlights the pioneers, explorers, generals, doctors, politicians and entrepreneurs who shaped Maysville—and discover how their influence reached far beyond Kentucky.

Danny Weddle retired from WFTM radio in Maysville in 2019 after 40 years as a sports play-by-play announcer. He now serves as a tour guide for the City of Maysville, vice-chairman of the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and a partner at CrossPoint Community Church. He shares local stories and insights on his blog, Courtside With Danny Weddle, and his podcast, Conversations with Danny Weddle. Danny and his wife, Glenda, have three daughters and four grandchildren.

