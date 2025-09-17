Mike Tussey: America’s Best Couple contestants become Pride of Milan, Indiana

Once upon a time in 1954, the small town of Milan, Indiana’s high school basketball team won the coveted State Championship over Muncie Central High at Hinkle Field House in Indianapolis. The Milan Indians finished 28-2 that season.

The win was quickly dubbed – “The Milan Miracle” because Milan was one of the smallest towns in the country with a population of around 1100. In fact, Milan High School in 1954 was home to only 161 students.

As many may remember even today, the legacy of the “Milan Miracle” was duly captured in the 1986 movie entitled -“Hoosiers”, starring the late Gene Hackman. From that celebrated day in 1954, this story has two more commonalties consistent with the “Milan Miracle.”

Sixty-one years passed through the decades and in 2015, a 6’6 308 lb. Offensive Lineman from Milan High School became a freshman member of the Thomas More College Saints football team – his name was Sam Simpkins. Sam brought with him that undeniable Milan Pride, Grit and Desire from his high school years to Crestview Hills – just 39 miles from Milan.

The 2015 season was set to go in early August when the crushing news broke that a member of the Saints football team was killed in a vehicle accident. The player was Mitch Krammer, a defensive player destined to become a starter. The news was devastating of course for Mitch’s family and the entire campus.

The Saints football team gathered together at a candlelight service and pledged to dedicate the 2015 season to Mitch as their “The 12th Man” with the season long rallying phrase – “Fly High Mitch!”

Sam Simpkins, Trevor Meyer, Bobby Minnich, Logan Ross, and Evan Kandra possessed that “Milan Desire” to bolster the huge Saints Offensive Line that averaged 270 lbs. I described the unit as – “The Road – Masters.”

Good reason too, because this huge strong line paved the way for an average of 217 rushing yards per game and while protecting Saints quarterbacks – Jensen Gebhardt and Brenan Kuntz who combined to log 284 yards through the air while averaging 48.6 points a game.



That 2015 season, the Saints logged a perfect 11-0 regular season while winning the Presidents Athletic Conference at 8-0 and subsequently moved into post season play.

The third commonality involves Karen and Dave who like their son Sam and the legendary 1954 Milan basketball champs, love to compete and they love to win.

Recently, Dave and Karen celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with a trip to Alaska and decided it was time to compete once again.

This time their goal was to win Variety magazine’s – “America’s Favorite Couple!” contest with a $20,000 Grand Prize.

Readers every week could vote online every 24 hours using a single free vote or they can choose to donate money to get more votes. The proceeds from the voting process go toward Oceana and Los Angeles Food Bank. The winners will be announced in just two days – Friday, September 19.

Compete they did with a fine qualifying resume while finishing 11th overall in the quarterfinals which concluded August 21.



Karen describes her feeling: “Honestly, I hate to admit it, but I was a little disappointed. We were really having fun with the competition. The very thought of moving on and possibly being voted as “America’s Favorite Couple was very exciting.”

Karen explains how it all came about:

“It was absolutely an impulse. I was scrolling around and saw the ad for competition, it caught my eye, so why not. After two weeks they notified me that we had qualified for a spot in the competition. I told Dave we were now in the running for “America’s Favorite Couple” and with a huge smile, he loved it.

The excitement began to mount as it was very humbling to see how many people were voting for Dave and Karen as she explains how it all felt: “We were truly blessed. Each time we would move ahead it so cool. To think people from all over the country were reading our “love story” and casting votes for us! It was so exciting.”



How did the famed “love story” begin?

“We met at a school Valentine dance when I asked Dave if he was going to dance or hold up the wall all night? We danced away that night and after 30 years, we are still dancing. I believe with all my heart, we were meant to be together.”

Many of us have a “Bucket List” today, and of course, I’m sure you and Dave have yours too:

“We decided for our 30th Anniversary we would take a trip to Alaska in May and it turned out it was everything we dreamed it would be! We have other thoughts on our bucket list such as Hawaii and California.”

Your hometown of Milan, Indiana still holds that magic and pride of Milan winning the 1954 Indiana State basketball title, your thoughts of living in Milan?

“We have lived in Milan for 28 years this past July. We moved here from living in Cincinnati because we wanted to raise our son Sam in the country and live a nice quiet life. It’s wonderful place to live with so many great friends and people.”

Ten years ago in 2015, your son Sam became a Freshman at Thomas More College and became a key part of the football Saints incredible undefeated season of 11-0, what do you miss most of those wonderful years?

“So much fun. I really miss those Tailgate parties and the games. Certainly, the loss of one of their teammates was very tough. The loss of Mitch Kramer brought the team together and they played the season for him. It was very moving. Saints on Radio with you and Denny Wright was one of great things about “game day” and just being a Saints parent.”

Dave and Karen may not have won the national Variety magazine prize; but they proudly would tell you this with a huge Indiana smile, “But, we are truly winners in life and that’s all that really matters.”

And, with that – they will be retiring next year and you can bet without any doubt, the SPIRIT OF MILAN will be with them every step of the way.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.