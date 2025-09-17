Is it a cold or allergies? Knowing the difference can help your kids breathe easier

Dr. Shaunah Ritter

University of Kentucky

With kids back in school and the temperatures starting to dip, it’s almost time for the dreaded cold and flu season. But fall brings another challenge – ragweed pollen, dust and mold that can trigger seasonal allergies. When your child starts to sniffle, it can be hard to tell if it’s a virus or their environment.

Colds come and go

One key difference between viruses and seasonal allergies is that colds tend to clear up within a few days. The symptoms are similar: runny nose, coughing, and a sore throat. Fevers and achiness are another clue that points to a virus, along with low energy. Viruses are contagious, and others in the household might start showing similar symptoms. However, colds don’t last long, and kids will feel better after about five days and be fully recovered in about two weeks.

Allergies stick around

Allergies will linger, lasting three or more weeks. Since they’re caused by a specific trigger, such as ragweed pollen, they’ll continue being stuffy as long as the allergen is present. And while the stuffiness, runny nose and cough might be uncomfortable, allergens don’t cause fevers and body aches. Other telltale signs include itchy and watery eyes, persistent sneezing or skin irritation. Your child might report a mild headache from sinus congestion that can be alleviated by over-the-counter medicine.

The nose knows

It won’t be a pleasant sight, but the color of mucus, or snot, can be an indicator. With a cold, mucus will be thicker and can have a yellow tinge. Coughs will sound and feel wet and can produce mucus as well. With allergies, the coughs are dry, and nasal drainage will be clear and watery.

Under the weather? Go over-the-counter

The only cure for the common cold is time. Acetaminophen can reduce the fever and alleviate body aches. For allergies, there are several OTC options like anti-histamine medications and nasal steroid sprays such as fluticasone. For both, keep a toolkit at home with stocked with nonprescription home remedies such as a saline flush, ointments and humidifiers to help ease coughs and congestion. And as always, keep your child hydrated.

For other allergy treatments consider seeing an allergist for specified testing, management and the possibility of allergy shots to help with more long-term management.

When in doubt, call the doc

If either the cold or allergies persist or get worse, contact your child’s pediatrician immediately. Children can develop secondary infections such as walking pneumonia or ear infections. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can look like the common cold but can lead to serious conditions such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis. To minimize the spread and to help keep the rest of the family healthy, remember to wash hands frequently, disinfect surfaces and keep your child out of school if they are contagious. Building healthy habits now means fewer sick days later.

Dr. Shaunah Ritter, D.O., is a pediatric immunologist at Kentucky Children’s Hospital