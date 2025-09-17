Boone County to host America 250 Historic Marker and Patriot Garden Dedication September 21

The Boone County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), in partnership with Boone County and the Boone County Historical Society, is inviting the public to attend the America 250 Marker and Patriot Garden Dedication on Sunday, September 21 at 2 p.m. at the Boone County Historical Society Museum in Burlington.

The event is part of a nationwide initiative leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. The program will highlight Boone County’s Revolutionary War heritage and honor the enduring spirit of the Patriots who secured America’s independence.

Featured speakers include:

• Judge Executive Gary Moore

• Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller

• Bridget Striker, Boone County Historic Preservation Planner

Greetings will also be brought by representatives of the Kentucky State Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Boone County Historical Society.

The ceremony will feature the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard and musical performances by the Northern Kentucky University Women’s Choir, including the National Anthem and My Old Kentucky Home.

Following the dedication, guests are invited to a light reception with awards presentations and colonial music inside the Old Courthouse/Ferguson Center.

This free, family-friendly, and rain-or-shine event is open to the public.

Daughters of the American Revolution