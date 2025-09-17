Kentucky Realtors August 2025 housing market data shows more than $1.4 billion in sales volume

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for August 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.46 billion.

Complete market details for Kentucky in August include:

• Total sales volume: $1.46B, up 8.6% year-over-year, down 6.95% month-over-month

• Total number of listings sold: 4,581, up 5.9% YoY, down 4.23% MoM

• Median sales price: $277,490, up 4.7% YoY, down 0.89% MoM

• Days on the market: 16, up 3 days YoY, up 2 days MoM

• New listings: 6,320, up 0.8% YoY, down 8.71% MoM

• Months of supply: 3.54

“As fall approaches, we are beginning to see seasonal real estate fluctuations die down. However, the market remains strong with well over $1 billion in total sales in August,” Kentucky Realtors President Barb Curtis said. “With the expectation that interest rates will decrease this month, and given the current state of the market, buyers across the Commonwealth are in a great position. We’re already seeing Kentuckians taking this into account when searching for properties.”

Total sales volume in August dipped to $1.46 billion, reflecting a 6.95% decrease month-over-month. Total listings sold (4,581), new listings (6,320) and median sales price ($277,490) also decreased month-over-month, while the average number of days on the market (16) slightly increased since July.

Kentucky Realtors reports 3.54 months of inventory available across the state, up from 3.22 in July. Inventory is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales across Kentucky on the last day of the month. Anywhere between four and six months of inventory is considered a steady market.

“Given the expected decrease in interest rates, buyers in Kentucky are at a great advantage right now,” Kentucky Realtors CEO Josh Summers said. “With more than 3.5 months of supply currently available and a steady median sales price, now is the time to buy in the Commonwealth.”

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to explore housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers learn how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends – such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range – in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyhousingfacts.com.

Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on September 15. Data is subject to revision.

Kentucky Realtors