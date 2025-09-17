Governor Andy Beshear appoints Victoria Grooms, Greg Mecher to NKU Board of Regents

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the appointment of Victoria Grooms and Greg Mecher to the Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents. Grooms’ appointment will expire in June of 2026, and Mecher’s in September of 2031.

“I speak for the entire Norse community when I say we are excited to welcome Victoria, her compassion for the community and her experience in providing wraparound support across industries to the NKU Board of Regents,” says Chair of the Board Nathan Smith.

Grooms holds more than 17 years of career experience in banking and the nonprofit sector and more than 15 years of experience in human resources. She currently serves as admissions director at Per Scholas, a nonprofit that aims to advance economic equity by providing tuition-free technology training. Grooms earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mount St. Joseph University. She replaces Ken Perry, who stepped down from the Board after five years of service.

“I am honored to join NKU’s Board of Regents and contribute to a university that is dedicated to opening doors for students and strengthening our community,” says Grooms. “As someone who has worked in education and workforce development, I deeply value NKU’s commitment to student success and to preparing the next generation of leaders.”

Mecher currently serves as a managing director for FTI Consulting and has extensive political experience at the federal level. Previously, he served as chief of staff to Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III through four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“We are excited to welcome Greg back to the Board,” says Smith. “As an NKU graduate and former student regent, he brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of our university’s mission. His return is a reminder of the lasting connection so many alumni feel to NKU, and I know he will help us continue to build on that legacy.”

Mecher earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from NKU, and in 2010 was honored with the university’s Outstanding Young Alumni award. Mecher previously served on the NKU Board of Regents from 1998 to 1999. He replaces regent Andrá Ward, whose term expired in June after six years of service.

“NKU has played a transformative role in my own life, and I’m proud to return in this capacity to help guide its future,” says Mecher. “The university has always been a place of opportunity and possibility, and I look forward to working with my fellow regents to ensure more students can benefit from the education and experiences that NKU provides.”

Grooms and Mecher’s appointment to the board comes during a time of growth for NKU’s campus. With the upcoming addition of a brand-new science center, upgraded tennis and pickleball courts, renovations to the School of the Arts (SOTA) performance spaces and the migration of the newly updated Welcome Center, NKU is expanding in almost every facet of student life and support to meet the needs of the entire Norse community.

“The commitment to excellence from these two incredible additions to our board will certainly be felt across campus,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short Thompson. “I look forward to working with both Victoria and Greg and the entire Board of Regents to continue our work toward student success.”

Northern Kentucky University