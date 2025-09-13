Beechwood volleyball team wins six All “A” Classic tournament matches in straight sets to capture first state title

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Beechwood’s volleyball team won the All “A” Classic state tournament with a 6-0 record that included a 25-23, 25-9 victory over Louisville Holy Cross in the championship final on Saturday at Owensboro Convention Center.

In the latest Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings, Beechwood was No. 15 and Holy Cross was No. 18. The two teams also faced off in Friday’s pool play round with Beechwood coming away with a 25-18, 25-14 victory.

The Tigers also won matches against Eminence (25-8, 25-13) and Bardstown Bethlehem (25-8, 25-16) in pool play. They defeated Raceland (25-12, 25-15) and Owensboro Catholic (25-14, 25-9) in the first two rounds of the championship tournament bracket.

Beechwood junior Macy Armstrong, a 6-foot middle blocker, was named the tournament’s most valuable player. The other Tigers named to the all-tournament team were senior libero Maggie Dawson, junior setter Skylr Estep and junior hitter Rachel Lewandowski.

This is the first time since 2015 that Beechwood qualified for the All “A” Classic small school state tournament as the 9th Region champion. The Tigers lost in the championship final that year.

Northern Kentucky teams now have an 11-4 record in All “A” Classic championship matches. St. Henry won the tournament eight times and Covington Holy Cross won it twice before Beechwood claimed this year’s title.

The Tigers now have a 16-1 record going into a match at Lloyd on Tuesday. They have a home match against district rival and defending 9th Region champion Notre Dame on Wednesday.

St. Henry and Ryle were among the 18 teams that competed in the Louisville Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Both local teams had a 2-3 record in pool play and bracket matches. St. Henry placed sixth and Ryle placed 14th.