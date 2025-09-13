Prep Football Report: Highlands, Ryle lose close games against teams ranked among best in the state

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle and Highlands put together challenging regular season schedules every year to prepare for the playoffs. Both teams faced highly ranked opponents on Friday and battled to the end in close losses.

Boyle County edged Highlands, 21-20, and Christian Academy-Louisville got past Ryle, 34-27, in two of the state’s biggest games. In this week’s statewide media rankings, Highlands was No. 3 and Boyle County was No. 5 in Class 4A, Christian Academy was No. 1 in Class 3A and Ryle was No. 4 in Class 6A.

The winning team in each game made big plays that helped them come out on top. It was the first loss of the season for Highlands (3-1) and the second straight setback for Ryle (2-2). Those teams will face each other next week at Highlands.

BOYLE COUNTY 21, HIGHLANDS 20

Boyle County led 14-13 at halftime with the home team’s touchdowns coming on two big plays — a 73-yard run by senior JiDyn Smith-Hisel in the first quarter and an 89-yard pass from sophomore Jhet Raleigh to junior Seneca Driver in the second quarter.

Highlands opened the third quarter with 79-yard scoring drive and went on top, 20-14, with a 26-yard touchdown pass from senior Rio Litmer to senior Ian Garrahan and point-after kick by junior Kai Anderson.

Each team turned the ball over on downs and lost a fumble on its next two possessions.

The fumble recovery by Boyle County led to the Rebels getting a 20-yard touchdown run by Smith-Hisel and point-after-kick that put them ahead, 21-20, with 4:52 left in the game.

After a fumble recovery by Highlands senior linebacker Brady Carnohan with less than four minutes remaining, the offense wasn’t able to get a first down and punted.

Boyle County also had a problem moving the ball and called a time out after coming up short on a third-down play at its own 38-yard line.

Highlands was expecting a punt, but Raleigh took the snap and passed to Ashton Drakeford for a first down with a little over two minutes left on the clock.

The Bluebirds had no timeouts remaining and the Rebels were able to run out the clock and escape with a one-point victory in the game between Class 4A state title contenders.

The first-half touchdowns for Highlands came on a 9-yard pass from Litmer to John Feldbrugge and 1-yard run by Jared Lorenzen.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY-LOUISVILLE 34, RYLE 27

Ryle fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter of the home game and trailed 17-7 at halftime with its touchdown coming on a 9-yard run by senior Jacob Savage.

The Raiders opened the third quarter with a 65-yard scoring drive and pulled to within 17-14 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Savage and point-after kick by senior Gavin Moses.

The momentum shifted on the ensuing kickoff, however, as Christian Academy junior JaHyde Brown weaved his way down the field on a 99-yard return for a touchdown and the extra-point made it 24-14 with 8:11 remaining in the third quarter.

A field goal extended the Centurions’ lead to 27-14 early in the fourth quarter. Ryle responded with a 77-yard scoring drive that ended with senior Dameyn Anness taking the ball into the end zone from 5 yards out and Moses kicking the extra point to make it 27-21.

After a rushing touchdown by Tyree Stoner of Christian Academy, Ryle scored on a 17-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Nathan Verax to Savage with 1:11 left on the clock.

The Raiders attempted an onside kick, but the Centurions recovered it and ran out the clock to push their record to 4-0.

It was the 11th consecutive victory for Christian Academy dating back to last season when the team won its last last seven games and claimed the Class 3A state championship for the third consecutive year.

High school football scoreboard

Bracken County 41, Brossart 13

Cooper 35, Campbell County 7

Christian Academy-Louisville 34, Ryle 27

Covington Catholic 49, Dixie Heights 7

Lloyd 36, Aiken (Ohio) 22

Scott 48, Grant County 22

Boyle County 21, Highlands 20

Holy Cross 48, Holmes 0

Dayton 42, Ludlow 39

Conner 42, Newport Central Catholic 7

Beechwood 45, Simon Kenton 6

Bellevue 21, St. Henry 7

Taylor County 30, Newport 0

Boone County 34, Walton-Verona 26