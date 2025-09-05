Birthday surprise for Gay Middendorf at Point/Arc — it’s her 85th and she’s still volunteering

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

Her birthday isn’t until Saturday – September 6th — but her friends (and there were many)just couldn’t wait to celebrate. The soon-to-be 85-year-old volunteer at The Point/Arc says she was “totally surprised.”

Gay Middendorf was ushered to the third floor at The Point/Arc this week, for a special surprise noon birthday party – a last-minute production by who else – her best friend – Judi Gerding.

Gerding, the Founder and President of The Point/Arc and Middendorf were classmates at Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills, Class of 1958.

It’s been a lifelong friendship – as well as a working relationship. Well, sort of.

“I came to The Point/Arc in 1984,” Middendorf said. “I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer a year earlier and Judi was there when I needed her.

“She (Judi) is the kind of person that once you’re her friend, well, she doesn’t forget you. We became forever friends.”

When Middendorf was injured in a car wreck, Gerding showed up every week with homemade cookies or even lipstick or some other treat, Middendorf remembered.

“Once, when Judi stopped by, I said, ‘Judi, if I ever get well, and don’t die from all of this, I am coming down to The Point/Arc, and I am going to help you.”

Middendorf did. She was true to her word — and has continued.

“Judi didn’t have anyone to help with typing back then,” Middendorf said. “I was pretty good, as I worked at GM/Pontiac. I had the skill.”

“She’s our biggest cheerleader,” said Gerding. “She’s probably saved The Point more than $300,000 with her work.”

Middendorf counters by saying she’s gained more than she has given through her countless hours of volunteer work.

“It changes your heart forever,” she said of her work. “I’ve gotten so much more out of The Point/Arc and became a better person for it.”

Gay Middendorf usually “works” two-to-three days-a-week at The Point. “I’m available when needed,” she said. “First, and above all, I try to help Judi. I think I’d be lying if I didn’t say that.”

She’ll work on the computer and does follow-up correspondence, writes letters and makes phone calls for the 53-year-old non-profit organization.

“You get so much happiness when you see what The Point/Arc and their staff does,” she said. “I have gone to their dances where they might be 200 people there – and parents. They have basketball, bowling and movie nights – and special trips. I’ve seen staff take them to church; I mean they truly have a full life, and I think that’s wonderful.”

Middendorf’s title hasn’t changed in all her years of service – Volunteer. She calls her work at The Point/Arc a blessing.

“Working here is better than a paycheck,” she said at her surprise party.

How would she know? She hasn’t received one in 42 years. As for retirement – she says that’s not in her plans – perhaps a paycheck will be.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 – and celebrated anniversary 53 last year. Middendorf has celebrated 42 years of service. A group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability, was the initial push for the creation of The Point/Arc.

The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally.

Gay Middendorf has done that perfectly.