New drive-thru coffee stand, 7-Brew, to open in Florence — hiring staff now

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, plans to open its future coffee stand at 8111 US 42 in Florence.

More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew.

The brand boasts more than 425 stands across the country.



The stand will add 50 jobs to the Florence area.

The stand plans to open this fall.

Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at 7brewteam.7brewcareers.com.

