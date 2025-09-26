BlairTech celebrating its 20th anniversary, has grown into the world’s largest Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher

BlairTech, the world’s largest Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher and one of the longest-standing businesses of its kind, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week with a special recognition from the City of Covington, Kenton County and BE NKY Growth Partnership and a gala celebration..

BlairTech’s story began in 2005, when founder Andy Blair turned his passion for giving “old things new life” into a small business in the family basement.

What started with fixing and flipping yard sale finds quickly grew into refurbishing retired corporate computers, bringing new value to high-quality business PC’s.

Two decades later, BlairTech has become a global leader in technology sustainability.

Each year, the company diverts thousands of corporate PCs and laptops from landfills, refurbishing them to deliver affordable, reliable technology for families, schools, nonprofits, and small businesses. This model is central to BlairTech’s mission: “Recycle and Renew with Purpose.”

Through partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations, BlairTech has built a reputation for innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship.

Today, it is both the oldest and the largest Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the world proving that sustainability and business growth can go hand in hand.

“At BlairTech, our success is built on a simple idea: great technology deserves a second life,” said Andy Blair, CEO of BlairTech. “By renewing corporate-grade machines, we keep e-waste out of our landfills, deliver affordable PCs to those who need them most, and make a measurable impact on the planet.”

While BlairTech remains family-owned, with multiple generations involved in the business, its success is driven by a broader community of dedicated employees, partners, and customers who share in its mission.

The 20th anniversary gala on September 27th, will bring together employees, spouses and partners to honor BlairTech’s journey and look ahead to the next 20 years of growth and impact.

For more information on BlairTech’s mission and sustainability impact, visit www.BlairTech.com.