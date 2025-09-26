Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Happy 50th to NKU Volleyball, lots of high school football leaders here

NKU volleyball celebrates 50 years Saturday

Northern Kentucky University welcomes fans to join in Saturday’s celebration of 50 years of women’s volleyball at NKU. Over that time, the NKU program that was the first to offer women’s athletic scholarships in Kentucky has won 1,121 matches all-time against 562 losses.

That legacy and those alumnae, coaches, and fans who made it possible will be honored at the 2 p.m. match against Horizon League rival Cleveland State at the Regents Hall home of NKU volleyball. Four of the NKU program’s six all-time coaches led by former AD and multi-sport coach Jane Meier along with many alumnae will be in attendance.

Mid-year football grade leaders posted

Northern Kentucky has broad representation and lots of new names across the board in this week’s midseason KHSAA football stats – both individual and team.

Here’s a look at how the numbers break down:

• RUSHING: Dayton’s Malachi Kennedy has 875 yards in 92 carries, a 9.5 average, good for No. 8 overall in the state. Also among the leaders is Covington Catholic quarterback Cash Harney, who has run it 56 times for 572 yards, a 10.2-yard average, one of 12 in the state averaging more than 10 yards a carry.

Kennedy’s work has Dayon No. 5 in the state in rushing with 1641 yards total, a 328-yard average.

• PASSING: Scott’s Tre Cook, with 1,212 yards passing in four games, a 303-yard average, has the Eagle quarterback No. 2 in the state individually and his team also No. 2 in the state’s team stats.

Beechwood’s Emmett Queen’s 252 yards a game on 59-of-87 passing for 1,006 yards has him at No. 8 in the state individually and his Tigers’ team at No. 6 with 1,096 yards.

• SCORING: As the only player in the state to reach 100 points with 12 rushing TD, two reception TD and eight two-point conversions, Dayton’s Kennedy is the state’s leading scorer.

• TEAM SCORING: With an average of 43.6 points a game, unbeaten Lloyd Memorial is the top scoring team here and the state’s No. 11 with its 218 total points. Holy Cross, with 41.2 points a game, isn’t far behind Lloyd in the state’s top 20.

• TEAM SCORING MARGIN: With its 165-39 scoring edge and average margin of 31.5 points a game, an unbeaten Holy Cross team is No. 10 in the state in that category.

• TEAM DEFENSE: Holy Cross steps up here again as the Indians, limiting opponents to 9.8 points a game, are tops in Northern Kentucky and No. 9 in the state.

• RECEIVING: Simon Kenton’s Grayson Harris is No. 2 in the state in receiving with 26 catches for 630 yards (24.2 average) with five TD. Beechwood’s Nathan Pabst, with 20 catches in four games for 410 yards (102 average) is the state’s No. 11 receiver.

• PAT KICKING: Both CovCath’s Logan Zembrodt with his 24-of-24 kicking and Beechwood’s Colson Lair (10 of 10) are among the perfect leaders at the top of the extra point stats.

• FG KICKERS: Lair is among the leaders in field goals with two for two as Northern Kentucky has three of the top eight with Cooper’s Eyler Tibbs (four of four) and Ryle’s Gavin Moses (four of five) joining the group.

• TACKLES: Campbell County’s Elijah Depperschmidt is tops in Northern Kentucky and No. 8 in the state with 26 solo tackles and 18 assists for a total of 44 (14.7 a game).

• SACKS: Boone County’s Marveen Moise is No. 4 in the state in sacks with seven in five games.

• FORCED FUMBLES: Simon Kenton’s Jordan Pendleton, with two forced fumbles in five games, is among the leaders there, right outside the top 10.

• INTERCEPTIONS: Bellevue’s Kayne Ross, with four INTs in five games, is tied with Newport’s Kayveion Sharp with the same numbers as the pair trail just three defenders — all with five INT’s — among the state leaders.

Those individual stats carry over to the team side as Newport is the No. 1 team in the state with 11 in five games, a 2.2 average. With nine in five games, Bellevue’s 1.8 average is good for No. 5.

• PASS DEFENSE: Having allowed 255 passing yards in five games, Bishop Brossart is No. 14 in the state with an average 51 yards given up.

