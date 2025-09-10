Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project to present informational pop-ups at libraries across region

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project team is taking its outreach efforts directly to the community, one library at a time.

Monthly library pop-up events are planned through the end of the year to give residents and businesses the opportunity to learn more about the project, including upcoming construction, workforce needs, and business opportunities. Team members are available on-site to share information and answer questions.

Northern Kentucky

• Thursday, Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m., Campbell County Public Library Pop-Up – Newport Branch, located at 901 E 6th Street • Thursday, Sept. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Kenton County Public Library Presentation – Erlanger Branch, located at 401 Kenton Lands Road • Thursday, Sept. 25. 4-5:30 p.m., Kenton County Public Library Pop-Up – Covington Branch, located at 502 Scott Street • Thursday, Oct. 9, 5:30-7 p.m., Campbell County Public Library Presentation – Cold Spring Branch, located at 3920 Alexandria Pike

Cincinnati

• Thursday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Clifton Library Branch Pop-Up, located at 3400 Brookline Avenue • Thursday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Forest Park Library Presentation, located at 660 Northland Boulevard • Thursday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., West End Library Branch Pop-Up, located at 805 Ezzard Charles Drive • Thursday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Corryville Library Branch Pop-Up, located at 2802 Short Vine Street • Thursday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Downtown Main Library Branch Pop-Up, located at 800 Vine Street

Three sessions were held earlier this summer in Ohio, drawing hundreds of attendees. Visitors ranged from those with a general interest in the project to individuals seeking specific workforce and business opportunities.

“We’ve had a great start to our library sessions,” said Marvin Jackson, Walsh Kokosing Design-Build Team business and workforce engagement manager. “These events are all about access to information, opportunities, and direct access to our team. We want residents and businesses in this region to know how to be a part of this transformational project.”

Major construction will start next year, and a number of contracts for utility, demolition, and other early work are posted at WalshKokosing.com. The site includes all bid opportunities.

Brent Spence Corridor Project