Alexandria Representative Mike Clines chosen for nonpartisan Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellowship

State Representative Mike Clines (R-Alexandria) has been selected to join the Twelfth Cohort of the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows.

The fellowship program of the Hunt Institute, a nonpartisan organization, is dedicated to transforming public education in the United States. Previous Kentucky Fellows include Secretary of State Michael Adams and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected for the Hunt-Kean Fellows. As Vice Chair of the House Primary and Secondary Committee, this is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with policymakers nationwide in order to improve the education system of our Commonwealth,” Clines said. “Education is the cornerstone of opportunity in Kentucky and beyond. This fellowship provides a unique chance to explore innovative, research-based policies that can help us better serve students, empower families, support educators, and build stronger communities.”

The Fellowship is named for two notable “Education Governors,” Democrat Governor Jim Hunt of North Carolina and Republican Governor Tom Kean of New Jersey and serves as a key resource for state policymakers and education leaders across the nation.

Started in the fall of 2014, the goal of this Fellowship is to “[provide] political leaders from across the country with the knowledge they need to cultivate smart and effective education agendas.”

This program is part of the Hunt Institute’s commitment to excellent education nationwide.

The Fellowship’s goal is to “to partner with political leaders who have the knowledge, skill, and will to be effective, well-informed education policymakers at the state level.” This non-partisan Fellowship connects policymakers across the nation with a common interest in advancing the education systems of their states.

Ultimately, participants work to make education better in their own states and across the country. The bipartisan Fellows program provides up-to-date research and examples of education policies that work. It also creates a welcoming space for different viewpoints so everyone can speak honestly about important education issues. Plus, Fellows learn from other leaders who are already making positive changes for schools all over the nation.

“After more than three decades in education, I have a passion for ensuring the students of our Commonwealth receive the best education possible, and I believe my work with this Fellowship will assist me in achieving that purpose.”

Kentucky House Majority Caucus