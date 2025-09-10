BE NKY appoints two new members to board of directors, new treasurer to executive committee

The BE NKY Growth Partnership board of directors recently added two new members to its roster and named a new treasurer.

In late August, Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann and the Kenton County Fiscal Court appointed Duke Energy Senior Economic Development Manager for Ohio/Kentucky Cara Brooks to the board. She will serve a three-year term.

In early September, Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery and the Campbell County Fiscal Court appointed Messer Construction Co. Senior Vice President and COO Steve Bestard to the board. Bestard will also serve a three-year term.

In May, the board named Camco Chemical President and CEO Adrian Hothem as the new treasurer. Hothem has served on the board since March 2020 and replaced Brandstetter Carroll Inc. President Ben Brandstetter, who moved into the position of vice chair.

The board also voted at the May meeting to extend the term of REDI Cincinnati President and CEO Kimm Lauterbach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cara and Steve to the BE NKY Board of Directors,” said Board Chair Carey Sanders. “As respected regional leaders, their insights and experience will be invaluable in advancing our mission of opportunity and prosperity across Northern Kentucky. I’m also pleased to welcome Adrian to our Executive Committee and to continue building a strong partnership with Kimm and the REDI Cincinnati team.”

BE NKY is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers.

BE NKY Growth Partnership