KY Council on Postsecondary Education selects new cohort for faculty leadership academy

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) invited 29 faculty members from the state’s public colleges and universities to participate in a year-long leadership academy.

The participants, nominated by their institutions for their academic leadership potential, will be mentored by veteran higher education leaders from across the Commonwealth.

Faculty members will participate in monthly networking opportunities, small-group discussions and a speakers’ series. Assigned readings and activities will focus on processes and tools to promote academic quality, as well as team building, conflict management and other leadership skills.

“As Kentucky’s higher education coordinating board, CPE is uniquely positioned to pair up-and-coming faculty members with experienced leaders,” said Dr. Melissa Bell, CPE’s vice president for academic excellence. “Academic quality starts with instructors committed to student and institutional success, and we are happy to be a part of their leadership journeys and to help Kentucky reach its educational goals.”

Sheila Brothers, CPE’s senior director for academic excellence, coordinates the leadership academy, now in its second year. “We received many positive comments from last year’s faculty cohort. They appreciated the opportunity to connect with and learn from peers and coaches from other disciplines and institutions.”

The academy kicked off Sept 5 with a day-long meeting at the CPE offices in Frankfort.

The 2025-26 faculty cohort includes:

• Deborah Amend, Northern Kentucky University

• Ryan Baggett, Eastern Kentucky University (Faculty Coach)

• Sara Brito, Eastern Kentucky University

• Elizabeth Beuke, Northern Kentucky University

• Hunter Chandler, Bluegrass Community and Technical College

• Sarah Condiff, Elizabethtown Community Technical College

• Gary Cornett, Kentucky State University

• Brittney Corniel, University of Louisville

• Ashley Cumming, Murray State University

• John Davis, Hopkinsville Community College

• Renee Eichas, Jefferson Community and Technical College (Faculty Coach)

• Ann Embry, Western Kentucky University

• Brandon Hall, Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Ken Jones, University of Kentucky (Faculty Coach)

• Kerron Joseph, Western Kentucky University

• Ben Littlepage, Murray State University (Faculty Coach)

• Jordan Maynard, Big Sandy Community and Technical College

• Alex Olson, Western Kentucky University

• Rudy Ottway, Murray State University

• Patrick Pabian, University of Kentucky

• Michele Paynter Paise, Morehead State University

• Shea Porr, Murray State University

• Johnathan Tyler Rogers, Kentucky State University

• Lorna Segall, University of Louisville

• Amanda Spencer-Barnes, Hazard Community and Technical College

• Sam Stapleton, Morehead State University

• Amy Staton, Morehead State University

• JP Stearns, Eastern Kentucky University

• Jennifer Wies, Eastern Kentucky University (Faculty Coach)

To learn more about the Faculty Leadership Academy, visit cpe.ky.gov/facultyleadership.

