Mike Tussey: There is always a first time; you’ll never know what it hold for you until you try

Life holds so many surprises for us all. The unknown can happen anytime within our lives, sometimes when we least expect it. One thing for sure, we have encountered occasions that required our “first try” at things that brought about emotions we never felt before.

Even, if we knew when and where it was going to happen; and prepared for it – that first time sometimes became very scary. So, here’s some advice from the old guy who been there and back. Many years ago, I learned the meaning of an old Latin aphorism you may have heard of as well: CARPE DIEM. Basically, it translates to – “Seize The Day,”

It’s a time of encouragement for us to make the most of a present moment and to enjoy life without worrying about the future. Bottom line – live your life to the fullest and take advantage of those opportunities as they arise. Simply put, go for it.

However, “going for it” for many of us can be easier said than done.

Approaching a new opportunity certainly could mean, it will be your first time and your emotions begin to bulge in the form of doubt. This is when CARPE DIEM suggests that you seize the opportunity at hand with optimism and confidence.

You likely have addressed these feelings and remember them well. That “first time” no matter what it may have been – created emotions of it’s time to “show what I can do”! Let’s go back in your lifetime and remember those “first times.” Get a pen and pad and write down your Top 5.

Looking back at my life chronologically, here’s my Top 5. I bet you vividly remember yours as well.

• THE ANGELIC ACOLYTE – 1947 – I was only 9 years old and was drafted to be an altar boy for the Holy Mass. The Mass was in Latin, and I was petrified of the Monsignor who drilled me with questions prior to the beginning of the service. I guess I was trained the best a 9 year old could be but once Mass began, I remembered my duties just fine. Over the next 8 years, I was so confident, things became second nature as I became a mentor for the younger boys.

• DRIVERS LICENSE TEST – 1954 meant it was time to take my drivers license test, both the exam and the road testing. I practiced as much as I could as my car was a 1948 Dodge sedan that had no power steering, standard shift, and luckily for me, had fluid drive which helped with the clutch. The Kentucky State Trooper took his front seat and began asking me questions as we were ready to hit the road. The pressure was tremendous. Then it came – I was told to parallel park that “tank” of a car. It was tough because it was manual steering, but somehow, some way, I mentally put the Trooper out my mind and concentrated. I did it. My reward – my drivers license obtained on the very first try! The pressure was over and that brought on the smiles.

• LEARNING TO SWIM – 1956 Summertime at Southside Pool in Ashland. I was 17 and couldn’t swim at all. Decided to take lessons and was the only male in the class filled with 12 older ladies. The lessons progressed for a few weeks and I was getting over my fear of water. Then the instructor told us to dive into the water and swim ahead about 25 feet to the ladder. I dove in and was hoping to do it with one breath. Bad idea as water filled my eyes. I made a left turn to under the diving board into 10 feet of water and I had not learned to tread water yet. Two lifeguards quickly got me as I had to do it again. I accomplished it all later that day. Again, that first time was scary, but the good times and sunshine were ahead.





• FIRST SPEECH – 1956 My freshman year of college I was taking Speech from Professor JB Sowards at Ashland Junior College. The first day of class meant that all students had to come to the front of the class and speak for 3 minutes telling the class all about yourself. I was petrified. As I was at the bottom of the class alphabetically, I had too much time to second guess my self. Walking to the podium I had to be shaking, all eyes on me, but once I began, it all fell in place with a huge sigh of relief.



• FIRST ACTING ROLE – 1957 My sophomore year began and once again, I had Professor JB Sowards for Speech and Biology. JB invited me to try out for a role in his latest play -“Mr. Roberts.” I had never acted in my life, it looked like fun, so I read for the role of Ensign Frank Pulver. The role in the 1955 movie was played by Jack Lemmon. Much to my surprise, I won the role. I was happy that I won, but the next day, while ready the script – I found I had 387 lines. It was a co-star role. If ever there was a “rookie” it was me. I decided to opt out because I was carrying 16 hours that semester and would not have time to memorize the lines and expressions. JB would have none of that. He said, “Mike, you ARE Pulver!” He worked with me and I learned the role quickly. There I was, a 19-year-old flat-topped kid who would eventually perform in front of 300 people. All I could think about was our Opening Night and my ton of lines. I learned every line I had and even gained confidence as we closed it all down 3 performances later. For the first performance, I was nervous, after that it all came naturally as Mr. Roberts and Ensign Pulver stole the show – just like they did in the movie!

• FIRST DAY ON THE AIR – 1961 After being hired at WIRO it was time for my on the job training on a bright Saturday afternoon. My trainer was Noah Don Adams a young guy from Ashland. The plan was to familiarize myself with the console, the program log, commercial book, how to use the two turntables and reel to reel tape recorders. For the first hour, Don showed me everything I needed to know except using my voice.

Later, he said you’re on your own at the top of the hour. I will be outside if you need me. After the network news, I read the weather and began playing my first record. I looked at the log for my next commercial and there it was – a commercial for “TEEM.” It was a lemon lime soft drink popular at that time. But, WHERE WAS IT? I panicked and shouted for Don to come in. He pointed at a light green long play disc leaning on the console. The log under “origin” guides you to the commercials location. The log specified it was simply – ET! No wonder I couldn’t find it! WHAT WAS “ET” Don smiled and explained that ET meant – “electrical transcription” or simply a disc. The ongoing hunt for that ET with my records running out of time, the phone ringing, trying to find Don and knocking over my soft drink led to a day I have never forgotten. After that hectic first day, a guy named – “MIKE TODD” was on his way to a 62 year broadcasting career and never looked back!

So, there’s my 5 (actually 6)! Sure, there’s no doubt that first time is scary.

But guess what? After it all, you own it because of that thing called – CONFIDENCE!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.