Brossart girls soccer team wins All “A” Classic state tournament title for second straight year

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After playing four matches in five days, the Brossart girls soccer team will take a little time off and coach Andy Smith is fine with that.

The Mustangs’ last three matches were in the All “A” Classic state tournament and they won all of them to claim the title for the second consecutive year. That’s something no other Northern Kentucky soccer team has been able to do in the 13-year history of the small school state playoffs.

“I like making history,” coach Smith said. “Brossart is a school of only 320 kids. We have a soccer program of 55 kids. We’re hoping to build up a powerhouse.”

Brossart defeated Owensboro Catholic, 4-1, in the girls championship game on Sunday morning in Louisville. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime, but the Mustangs dominated play in the second half.

During the final 40 minutes, senior midfielder Rachel Shewmaker got her second goal and junior forward Kiley Smith put two balls into the net.

“We started off slow and just weren’t focused,” coach Smith said. “They ended up getting it together at halftime and decided it wasn’t going to end this way.”

The most valuable player award went to Kylie Smith, who had six goals and one assist in the Mustangs’ three tournament victories. She now has a team-high 26 goals this season.

The other Brossart players named to the state all-tournament team were Shewmaker, senior goalkeeper Maddie Broering, junior forward Larah Callahan and sophomore midfielder Jaycee Record.

Coach Smith said freshman Alexis Kramer and junior Hadley Eviston played every minute as center fullbacks in all three tournament games and “were a super big part of our success.”

Brossart (14-2-2) has three matches remaining before the post-season playoffs. Last year’s team won the 37th District title and made it to the semifinals of the 10th Region tournament.

Louisville Collegiate defeated Bardstown Bethlehem, 6-0, in the All “A” Classic boys championship game Sunday afternoon. The all-tournament selections included Luke Neltner and Max Runge of Brossart. The Mustangs lost in the semifinal round on Saturday.

NKy TEAMS IN ALL “A” CLASSIC GIRLS SOCCER FINALS

2025 — Brossart 4, Owensboro Catholic 1

2024 — Brossart 3, Bardstown Bethlehem 0

2023 — Bardstown Bethlehem 3, Walton-Verona 0

2020 — Bardstown Bethlehem 3, Newport Central Catholic 2 (PK shootout)

2019 — St. Henry 5, Bardstown Bethlehem 0

2015 — Newport Central Catholic 4, Lexington Christian 2

2013 — Newport Central Catholic 2, Owensboro Catholic 0