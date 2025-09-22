Prep Football Flashback: Quarterback accounted for 284 combined yards during big win for NewCath

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Newport Central Catholic junior quarterback Brady Hightchew accounted for 284 of his team’s 494 yards during a 38-31 win over Covington Catholic on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, at Newport Stadium.

Hightchew completed 10 of 14 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 103 yards and scored twice in the victory that pushed the Thoroughbreds’ record to 5-1 under first-year head coach Eddie Eviston.

NewCath took a 38-17 lead early in the third quarter on a second touchdown run by Chris Kelly, who had a game-high 151 rushing yards on 29 carries.

CovCath trimmed the margin to 38-31 on touchdown runs of 75 yards by Gabe Gray and 30 yards by Alex Slabaugh before the third quarter ended. But neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter.

NewCath went on to win the 2010 Class 2A state title under Eviston that season. The coach now has a 4-1 record in state championship games, winning two at NewCath and three at CovCath.

Here’s a look at other games involving Northern Kentucky high school football teams that were played between Sept. 21-27 over the last five decades.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24, 2021 — Holmes had three players return interceptions for touchdowns during a 50-28 win over Holy Cross. The pick-six plays were made by brothers Quantez and Tayquan Calloway and Adam Boone. Tayquan also caught a TD pass from Quantez and running back Curtez Hill had a pair of scoring runs for the Bulldogs.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 2002 — Dixie Heights senior quarterback Matt O’Toole scored the winning touchdown and his younger brother also made a big play in their team’s 21-14 overtime win against Highlands.

On the final play in overtime, junior linebacker Michael O’Toole stopped Highlands running back Jonathan Klingenberg just short of the goal line to clinch the Colonels’ first victory over the Bluebirds in 29 years.

The Dixie Heights defense had four interceptions during the game. Both of the O’Toole brothers picked off a pass and the other two were by brothers Scott and Phil Gerbus.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21, 1990 — A blocked punt and pass interception were key plays that enabled Scott to defeat Conner, 7-6. After the blocked punt, Jeff Coker scored Scott’s touchdown on a 1-yard run and the extra-point kick was good. Conner’s TD came on an 8-yard run by Brandon Jacobs, but the extra-point kick failed. Late in the fourth quarter, Greg Ivey intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone to clinch the win for the Eagles.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25, 1987 — Covington Catholic running back Scott Tranter caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Donnie Bieger in the overtime period to give their team a 20-14 win over Campbell County. Tranter also scored two rushing touchdowns for the Colonels, who won their first state championship that season under coach Lynn Ray.