Cancer Support Community to present Stronger than Cancer Celebration Oct. 9 at Hotel Covington

Cancer Support Community of Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky (CSC) will roll out the red carpet for its Stronger than Cancer Celebration, presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, on Thursday, October 9 at Hotel Covington – marking CSC’s 35th anniversary year of service to families in our region.

More than 200 guests will step into the glamour of an “Old Hollywood” evening, complete with strolling dinner and hosted bar, inspirational stories, dazzling auction items, a rare, signed Taylor Swift guitar raffle, and live entertainment.

The event will also honor the life and legacy of Rick Bryan, beloved former CSC Executive Director and Board Member, community leader, and tireless supporter of CSC’s mission to ensure no one faces cancer alone.

“Rick embodied what it means to be stronger than cancer,” said Kelly Schoen, CSC Executive Director. “His kindness, leadership, and unwavering belief in the power of community live on in every family we serve. Paying tribute to him in this way keeps his spirit alive and reminds us all why this mission matters.”

The Stronger than Cancer Celebration is more than a party – it’s a lifeline. Proceeds fuel free programs that provide comfort, connection, and hope through support groups, educational workshops, and wellness activities for anyone impacted by cancer.

Tickets and tables are available now, and all are invited to enter the Taylor Swift signed guitar raffle – you do not have to attend the event to win.

For More information, visit mycancersupportcommunity.org or call 513-791-4060.

Cancer Support Community of Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky