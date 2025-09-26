Little pumpkins invited to join in big fun at BCM’s Chippie’s Pumpkin Patch Adventure October 10

Fall is in the air, and pumpkins are popping up at Behringer-Crawford Museum. Join us for Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club on Friday, October 10 at 11 a.m. for a Pumpkin Patch Adventure designed especially for preschoolers and their caregivers. Prepare for a morning full of pumpkin-themed play, laughter and creative experiments.

Created for children ages three to five, this program combines seasonal stories, sing-along songs and hands-on crafts to spark curiosity and creativity. Each month, Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club incorporates S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math) elements into its activities, making learning an exciting adventure for little ones and their grown-ups alike.

The museum is located in Covington’s Devou Park at 1600 Montague Road. The cost is $3 per child for materials, plus museum admission. Pre-registration is required at least five days in advance by calling (859) 491-4003.

For more information, contact BCM Education Director Kim Gehring-Cook at education@bcmuseum.org.

