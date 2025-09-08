Cincinnati Observatory’s ‘Scope Out!’ — see stars up close and have opportunity to win a telescope

Fall brings cooler weather, clearer skies, and the return of the Cincinnati Observatory’s annual telescope festival: Scope Out!

Telescope owners, builders, and enthusiasts from around the region will showcase their instruments and viewing equipment on the observatory grounds during an evening designed to help guests learn and gain hands-on experience with these amazing tools.

In addition to dedicated individuals, representatives from astronomy groups will be on hand to promote their organizations, including the Cincinnati Astronomical Society, Warren County Astronomical Society, Miami Valley Astronomical Society, DarkSky Ohio, and the University of Cincinnati’s CubeCats. Guests will have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with experts, ask questions, and explore their equipment.

“Telescopes can be a little intimidating for a first-time user,” says Dr. Wes Ryle, astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory. “A little bit of training and experience can make the difference between a telescope gathering dust versus becoming a treasured possession. Scope Out is the perfect chance for anyone with a bit of curiosity about telescopes to learn more in a welcoming and fun environment.”

The event will feature opportunities to view the Sun and night sky through a wide variety of instruments, including the observatory’s historic telescopes (weather permitting).

Guests can also attend presentations on telescope basics, buying advice, and an overview of the largest telescopes in the world. Hands-on practice stations will allow both adults and children to try pointing telescopes with expert guidance. Dinner and desserts will be available via local food trucks and guests will also have a chance to win a set of stargazing cards as a door prize to aid in their night sky exploration.

For those interested in owning a telescope, the event includes a raffle for two brand-new scopes: one for adults and one for children.

Proceeds from the raffle support the Cincinnati Observatory’s mission of preservation, outreach, and education. The drawing will take place during the event, but raffle tickets can also be purchased online in advance, and participants need not be present to win. Additionally, the event features a telescope swap and sale, where gently used scopes and equipment will be available for purchase.

Scope Out takes place on Saturday, September 13, from 6–10 p.m. at the Cincinnati Observatory.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and Observatory members. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome on the night of the event. Additional information, including raffle ticket sales, is available at www.cincinnatiobservatory.org.

Cincinnati Observatory